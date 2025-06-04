Gwangju counting center now

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's take a look at the ballot counting situation in Gwangju, an area that showed a relatively high voter turnout.



Reporter Kim Ho! How far along is the ballot counting?



[Report]



Yes, I am at the Gwangju Universiade Gymnasium, which is a counting center in Gwangsan-gu, Gwangju.



Ballot boxes have been arriving steadily from a little while ago, and the counting process is proceeding smoothly.



There are a total of 27 counting centers in this region, including 5 in Gwangju and 22 in South Jeolla Province.



Since the ballot boxes from island polling places, such as Heuksando in Sinan, are being transported by ferry, some ballot boxes are expected to arrive at the counting centers late at night.



Once the ballot boxes arrive, about 6,000 counting staff, including support personnel, will continue the counting work throughout the night here in Gwangju and South Jeolla Province.



There are approximately 2.75 million eligible voters in Gwangju and South Jeolla Province, which is about 6.2% of the national electorate.



According to exit polls from the three major broadcasting companies, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung has received the most support.



The People Power Party has been appealing for double-digit support, particularly among the younger generation.



As the counting results come in, there is great interest in where and how much the votes from Honam have shifted.



This has been Kim Ho from KBS News at the Gwangju Universiade Gymnasium in Gwangsan-gu, Gwangju.



