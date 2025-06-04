[Exit Polls] By region, generation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Earlier, we analyzed the exit poll results on K-Touch, and it was found that voter sentiment varied significantly by region and generation.



Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has examined the decisive variables that influenced the election outcome.



[Report]



The metropolitan area, which accounts for half of all voters, is a key battleground.



Exit polls showed that in Seoul, candidate Lee Jae-myung received 49.3% of the votes, while candidate Kim Moon-soo garnered 40.1%, indicating that Lee is leading by over 9 percentage points.



In Gyeonggi Province, which is Lee's political hometown, and Incheon, where he has a constituency, the gap widened further.



Exit polls showed that in Gyeonggi Province, Lee Jae-myung received 55.8% of the votes and Kim Moon-soo 34.6%, giving Lee a lead of 21.2 percentage points, while in Incheon, Lee received 53.6% and Kim 37.4%, showing a difference of 16.2 percentage points.



According to the exit poll results, the most competitive area for both candidates was the Busan and South Gyeongsang Province region.



In Busan, Kim Moon-soo led by 6.3 percentage points, and in South Gyeongsang Province, he was ahead by 5.4 percentage points, while in Ulsan, Lee Jae-myung led by 2.2 percentage points.



In Gangwon Province, candidate Lee was ahead of candidate Kim by 6.6 percentage points.



As seen in previous opinion polls, voter sentiment diverged significantly between Yeongnam and Honam.



In Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, candidate Kim was found to have over 60% support, leading significantly.



Conversely, in Gwangju and both North and South Jeolla Provinces, Lee was predicted to receive around 80% of the votes.



In North and Chungcheong Provinces, Daejeon, and Jeju, candidate Lee was also found to be ahead of candidate Kim.



We also examined voter sentiment by generation.



Lee Jae-myung was found to be leading Kim Moon-soo across all age groups from those under 20 to those in their 50s.



In particular, support from those in their 40s and 50s was notable.



In the 60s age group, the two candidates were in a tight race within the margin of error, while only in the 70s and above age group did Kim lead with 64% support.



By gender, both men and women showed Lee Jae-myung to be ahead.



Candidate Lee Jun-seok, who emphasized 'young politics' until the end, was predicted to receive 24.3% of the votes among those under 20 and 17.7% among those in their 30s.



Notably, among young men in their 20s, candidate Lee was found to be leading with 37.2% support.



This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



