Ukraine's ‘Trojan Horse’ operation

[Anchor]



Ukraine's operation, which launched a surprise attack deep into Russian territory thousands of kilometers from the border, is being evaluated as a game changer in the rules of war.



Drones were hidden in disguised containers and moved close to the targeted military base without raising suspicion, reminiscent of the 'Trojan Horse' from ancient Greek mythology.



Ahn Da-young reports.



[Report]



Flames erupt in succession from the lined-up Russian bombers.



The drones continue to film the scene long after the attack is completed.



Caught off guard, Russia was left helpless.



Strategic bases, including those deep in Russian territory over 4,300 km from the border, where nuclear-capable bombers are located, were left completely exposed and defenseless.



Ukraine's operation resembles the 'Trojan Horse' tactic from Greek mythology.



The latest drones were smuggled into Russia disguised as everyday goods and transported in disguised containers close to the attack targets.



The containers were then remotely opened to launch the drones.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "We also have stronger tactical solutions. Our operation 'Spider Web' yesterday proved that."]



There are predictions that this operation, proven in actual combat, will change the rules of war.



[Justin Bronk/Researcher at the Royal United Services Institute: "There are lots of Western air forces as well that would be deeply vulnerable to a smilar attack. But, as we've seen, this is not something for which the military can really defend itself alone."]



Having taken a blow from militarily disadvantaged Ukraine, Russia is warning of retaliatory attacks, saying that punishment is inevitable.



This is Ahn Da-young from KBS News in Paris.



