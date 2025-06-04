전국 개표율 0 %
News 9

Inauguration ceremony to be simple

입력 2025.06.04 (00:29)

[Anchor]

The newly elected 21st president will start his term immediately without a transition committee, which means the inauguration ceremony will be held tomorrow (Jun. 4).

It seems that the inauguration will be held in simple format at the National Assembly, similar to the inauguration of former President Moon Jae-in eight years ago.

Reporter Kim Seong-soo has the details.

[Report]

Details for the inauguration ceremony of the new president is set to be finalized after the confirmation of the president-elect tomorrow.

Former President Moon Jae-in, who was elected in the 19th presidential election held due to a presidential vacancy like this time, was inaugurated the morning after election day at the Rotunda Hall of the National Assembly.

Only about 300 people attended, including five high-ranking officials and members of the National Assembly, and there were no cannon salutes or congratulatory performances.

The ceremony officially began with former President Moon reading Article 69 of the Constitution, which outlines the duties of the president, and it concluded in about 20 minutes.

[Moon Jae-in/Former President/2017.05.10: "I will uphold the Constitution, defend the nation, and work towards the peaceful unification of my homeland..."]

Compared to past presidential inaugurations that took place in front of the National Assembly with tens of thousands of congratulatory guests, this was a much simpler event.

The 21st president, whose term begins immediately upon election, is also likely to have a similar format for the inauguration ceremony in the National Assembly, as there is no time for a transition committee or preparation for a large outdoor ceremony.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety, which is responsible for major state ceremonial events, is reportedly preparing for the 21st president's inauguration based on the example set by the 19th presidential inauguration ceremony.

The Ministry will report the preparations for the inauguration event to the elected candidate as soon as the election results are confirmed and finalize the plan for the ceremony.

The police have announced that due to the inauguration ceremony tomorrow, certain sections of Hyeonchung-ro and Nodeul-ro will be restricted during the morning hours, and parts of the Gukhoe-daero will be controlled in the afternoon.

This is KBS News, Kim Seong-soo.

