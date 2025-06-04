[News Today] Lee: Democracy and Unity come first

[LEAD]

Shortly after his victory was predicted, President Lee Jae-myung delivered his first public address in Yeouido, the site of his final campaign rally. He pledged to overcome the insurrection affair and restore democracy.



[REPORT]

Supporters have gathered outside the National Assembly.



In his first speech to the public, President Lee Jae-myung vowed to carry out the mission the public has entrusted him without a hitch and as the first order of business, overcome the insurrection affair.



Lee Jae-myung / President

I will make it my mission to ensure a military coup that threatens the public with guns and swords never happens again.



He pledged all out efforts to revive the economy and restore public livelihood.



He also said there will be no picking sides across gender or region, and called achieving public unity a presidential duty.



Lee Jae-myung / President

We may have worn different colored clothes briefly but we are all people of the great Republic of Korea. Let's go together.



In his first speech, the most frequently mentioned words were 'people, the Republic of Korea and responsibility' while the expression 'unity or integration' also appeared three times.



He said a president's power should not be used for personal gain but for people's lives and the country's future.



Lee Jae-myung / President

What you earnestly desired from the insurrection night to this very moment while suffering hardships is that this country belongs to ordinary citizens.



Lee also vowed to take responsibility for the public's life and safety and build a stable Korean Peninsula through deterrence on North Korea and inter-Korean dialogue.