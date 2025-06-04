News Today

[News Today] Lee vows economic recovery

입력 2025.06.04 (16:03)

[LEAD]
There's no presidential transition committee for this Presidency. President Lee took the oath of office in the National Assembly Wednesday morning and kicked off his duties. In his inaugural address, he also pledged to launch an emergency task force to boost the economy and improve people’s livelihoods.

[REPORT]
President Lee Jae-myung began his official duties as president by visiting the Seoul National Cemetery.

He then took the oath of office in the National Assembly’s Rotunda Hall in the presence of the heads of the five branches of government, including the National Assembly speaker, the Supreme Court chief justice, and lawmakers from both parties.

"I will observe the Constitution."

In his inaugural address, Lee declared his intention to end divisive politics and overcome the current crisis by making national unity his driving force.

Lee Jae-myung / President
The newly launched Lee Jae-myung administration will be a government of just unity and flexible pragmatism. Unity is a mark of competence, while division is the result of incompetence.

He pledged a thorough investigation to restore democracy that was undermined by the insurrection.

Lee Jae-myung / President
I will respond to the solemn mandate to bring hope upon deep, big wounds and fulfill the earnest desire to build a completely new nation.

He also stressed that his administration would begin by launching an emergency economic response task force to revive the economy and improve people’s livelihoods.

Lee Jae-myung / President
We will immediately activate the Emergency Economic Response Task Force with the determination to overcome the recession. Using the national budget as a catalyst, we will revive the virtuous cycle of the economy.

Lee noted that the new administration would be a pragmatic, market-oriented government.

On North Korea policy, he pledged to open communication channels with Pyongyang and pursue peace on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and cooperation.

He then headed straight to the Yongsan presidential office to begin his official duties.

Lee previously said he would relocate his office to Cheong Wa Dae as soon as restoration work is complete.

With no transition committee, Lee is expected to begin his official duties immediately, making use of the Yongsan presidential office for the time being.

