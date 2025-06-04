[News Today] Lee’s Fast-Track Presidency takes off

입력 2025-06-04 16:03:30 수정 2025-06-04 16:04:52 News Today





[LEAD]

Many challenges lie ahead for the newly elected president. After a long leadership vacuum, the need for fast and decisive policy action has never been stressed as much. Next up, we take a closer look at which policies President Lee is likely to prioritize.



[REPORT]

As the snap election was called because of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration and his subsequent impeachment, President Lee Jae-myung is expected to put policy priority on restoring constitutional order.



He will likely revamp martial law-related laws and implement policies with a focus on strengthening the military's political neutrality.



Lee Jae-myung / President (May 27)

Conditions to invoking martial law must be tightened. Presidential veto power must also be restricted.



Immediate measures are also necessary to end the diplomatic vacuum that has continued since December.



Right after Lee's inauguration, the U.S. is expected to push forward with tariff talks. Lee’s first test will likely be meeting Donald Trump to present Korea's strategy and persuade the U.S. president effectively.



Washington is also likely to demand defense cost sharing and discuss adjustment to U.S. troops stationed in Korea. This presents the challenge of adjusting policy while maintaining Seoul's security posture.



Lee Jae-myung / President (June 2)

Whether it’s security or economic interests, I believe we must prioritize those interests and pursue the most practical negotiations and policies.



During his campaign, Lee said he had no plans to push for prosecution or judicial reform in the early days of his term.



He had stressed that economic policies that are little disputed among rival parties will be the first to be carried out with speed.