News Today

[News Today] Change to liberal gov’t in 3 years

입력 2025.06.04 (16:03) 수정 2025.06.04 (16:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
With Lee Jae-myung's victory, the government shifts back to the progressive bloc after three years under conservative leadership. The snap election followed a period of political turmoil marked by martial law and an impeachment crisis. We examine the meaning of this transfer of power.

[REPORT]
In the 20th presidential election, the Democratic Party lost by a mere 0.73% percentage points.

In a snap election held just three years later, the DP vindicated itself with a landslide win.

Political chaos followed the martial law and impeachment crisis.

Pundits believe President Lee Jae-myung focused on the anxiety and disappointment felt by the public.

Lee Jae-myung / President (May 27)
The most extreme example is the latest martial law. A military coup to annihilate the opposition, seize all power and to permanently wield control over the country.

Lee became his party's presidential candidate early on with overwhelming support and joined forces with rivals within the party and quickly shifted to campaign mode.

In contrast, the People Power Party's campaign launch was delayed following confusion and chaos that ensued after candidate Kim Moon-soo who promised to unify candidacy with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo during the primary, opposed the idea.

Meanwhile Lee continued to hold a clear lead in opinion polls, backed by the majority public opinion of wanting a change in government.

With last minute consolidation efforts falling through on the opposing side, Lee won the election by a wide margin.

Park Chan-dae / Standing co-chair, DP election committee
I believe the people delivered a stern judgment on the insurrection gov't.

The election was marred by election fraud conspiracies, extreme ideological showdowns and hate speech.

In the aftermath, unity is urgently needed by restoring politics of dialogue and compromise. Lee Jae-myung emphasized that there is no need to pick sides and hate each other, saying it's a presidential duty to achieve unity.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Change to liberal gov’t in 3 years
    • 입력 2025-06-04 16:03:37
    • 수정2025-06-04 16:05:03
    News Today

[LEAD]
With Lee Jae-myung's victory, the government shifts back to the progressive bloc after three years under conservative leadership. The snap election followed a period of political turmoil marked by martial law and an impeachment crisis. We examine the meaning of this transfer of power.

[REPORT]
In the 20th presidential election, the Democratic Party lost by a mere 0.73% percentage points.

In a snap election held just three years later, the DP vindicated itself with a landslide win.

Political chaos followed the martial law and impeachment crisis.

Pundits believe President Lee Jae-myung focused on the anxiety and disappointment felt by the public.

Lee Jae-myung / President (May 27)
The most extreme example is the latest martial law. A military coup to annihilate the opposition, seize all power and to permanently wield control over the country.

Lee became his party's presidential candidate early on with overwhelming support and joined forces with rivals within the party and quickly shifted to campaign mode.

In contrast, the People Power Party's campaign launch was delayed following confusion and chaos that ensued after candidate Kim Moon-soo who promised to unify candidacy with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo during the primary, opposed the idea.

Meanwhile Lee continued to hold a clear lead in opinion polls, backed by the majority public opinion of wanting a change in government.

With last minute consolidation efforts falling through on the opposing side, Lee won the election by a wide margin.

Park Chan-dae / Standing co-chair, DP election committee
I believe the people delivered a stern judgment on the insurrection gov't.

The election was marred by election fraud conspiracies, extreme ideological showdowns and hate speech.

In the aftermath, unity is urgently needed by restoring politics of dialogue and compromise. Lee Jae-myung emphasized that there is no need to pick sides and hate each other, saying it's a presidential duty to achieve unity.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 이재명 대통령, 취임 후 첫 행정명령으로<br> ‘비상경제점검 TF 구성’ 지시

[속보] 이재명 대통령, 취임 후 첫 행정명령으로 ‘비상경제점검 TF 구성’ 지시

[속보] 이재명 대통령, 박성재 법무장관 외 국무위원 사의 반려

[속보] 이재명 대통령, 박성재 법무장관 외 국무위원 사의 반려
국무총리에 김민석 지명…국정원장 이종석·비서실장 강훈식

국무총리에 김민석 지명…국정원장 이종석·비서실장 강훈식
이 대통령, 이르면 오늘 트럼프와 통화…한미 정상 회담 논의 등 주목

이 대통령, 이르면 오늘 트럼프와 통화…한미 정상 회담 논의 등 주목
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.