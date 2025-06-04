[News Today] Change to liberal gov’t in 3 years

With Lee Jae-myung's victory, the government shifts back to the progressive bloc after three years under conservative leadership. The snap election followed a period of political turmoil marked by martial law and an impeachment crisis. We examine the meaning of this transfer of power.



In the 20th presidential election, the Democratic Party lost by a mere 0.73% percentage points.



In a snap election held just three years later, the DP vindicated itself with a landslide win.



Political chaos followed the martial law and impeachment crisis.



Pundits believe President Lee Jae-myung focused on the anxiety and disappointment felt by the public.



Lee Jae-myung / President (May 27)

The most extreme example is the latest martial law. A military coup to annihilate the opposition, seize all power and to permanently wield control over the country.



Lee became his party's presidential candidate early on with overwhelming support and joined forces with rivals within the party and quickly shifted to campaign mode.



In contrast, the People Power Party's campaign launch was delayed following confusion and chaos that ensued after candidate Kim Moon-soo who promised to unify candidacy with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo during the primary, opposed the idea.



Meanwhile Lee continued to hold a clear lead in opinion polls, backed by the majority public opinion of wanting a change in government.



With last minute consolidation efforts falling through on the opposing side, Lee won the election by a wide margin.



Park Chan-dae / Standing co-chair, DP election committee

I believe the people delivered a stern judgment on the insurrection gov't.



The election was marred by election fraud conspiracies, extreme ideological showdowns and hate speech.



In the aftermath, unity is urgently needed by restoring politics of dialogue and compromise. Lee Jae-myung emphasized that there is no need to pick sides and hate each other, saying it's a presidential duty to achieve unity.