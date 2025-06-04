[News Today] Kim concedes, PPP faces uncertainties

[LEAD]

Candidates who failed to secure victory have conceded. Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party admitted defeat, expressing gratitude to his supporters. His party now braces for internal upheaval, as blame for the presidential loss and debates over its future direction are expected to intensify.



[REPORT]

At around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, when more than 80% of the ballots had been counted, People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo held a news conference at the PPP headquarters.



He expressed gratitude to his supporters and conceded defeat.



Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate

I humbly accept the voters' choice. I want to sincerely thank those who gave me their generous support despite my shortcomings.



Kim congratulated newly elected President Lee Jae-myung.



Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate

Congratulations to Lee Jae-myung on his election as president.



The People Power Party has lost its status as the nation's ruling party after just three years and is again facing some rough times ahead.



Severe clashes are expected over who is responsible for the defeat and ways to cope with it.



Voices calling for re-defining the party's relationship with former President Yoon Suk Yeol, although he had already left the PPP, and coming up with a clearer stance on the martial law incident and impeachment may grow stronger.



Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok has received 8.34% of the votes, falling short of reaching double-digits.



Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate

I am thankful to my party members, supporters and the people. I am the one who is entirely responsible for the outcome of the election.



Pundits say despite Lee Jun-seok's pledges to become an alternative to conservatives and achieve a generational shift, he exposed limitations in his ability to expand his influence mainly due to provocative and controversial remarks including sexually violent remarks about women he made in the final stage of the presidential race.