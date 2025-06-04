[News Today] US State Sec. “Stronger cooperation”
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued an official statement about the inauguration of the Lee Jae-myung government and expressed hopes for strengthened cooperation in security and economic sectors, including trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.
The leaders of South Korea and the U.S. are expected to hold a phone conversation later today.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba congratulated President Lee on his inauguration, calling his election a testament to the strength of Korean democracy.
He emphasized his desire to further promote exchanges between Japan and South Korea, including people-to-people interactions in the private sector, especially in this year marking the 60th anniversary of the normalization of bilateral diplomatic ties.
The Prime Minister also expressed the need for an early summit between the two leaders.
