News 9

Lee Jae-myung: a president for all

입력 2025.06.04 (22:59)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Six months ago, the president, who was supposed to uphold the Constitution, attempted to undermine it.

But the people, through the National Assembly you see here, defended the Constitution and, exactly six months later, brought forth a new president.

Today (Jun. 4), President Lee Jae-myung promised to build a country where the people are the owners.

The place where this promise was made, the National Assembly, a symbol of popular sovereignty, serves as our background as we bring you the 9 o'clock news tonight.

Yes, President Lee Jae-myung emphasized national unity once again in his inaugural address today.

He stated that he would become a president who serves all citizens, a president for everyone.

The first report comes from reporter Lee Hee-yeon.

[Report]

The presidential oath of office was conducted in a brief, scaled-down ceremony without a separate inauguration event.

About 300 people attended, including five senior officials and members of the National Assembly.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "I will faithfully perform the duties of the presidency."]

President Lee Jae-myung's first message was 'unity'.

He promised to become a president who ends 'divisive politics' and overcomes crises with 'national unity' as the driving force.

He also said he would not hold anyone’s political support against them.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "I will be a 'president for everyone' who embraces and serves all citizens."]

He emphasized building bridges of coexistence, reconciliation, and solidarity instead of hatred and confrontation.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "Let us move forward together towards a country where the people are the owners, a country where the people are happy, a true Republic of Korea."]

However, he drew a clear line saying that a 'martial law situation' is unacceptable.

He pledged to thoroughly uncover the truth, hold those reponsible with accountability, and establish firm measures to prevent recurrence.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "An insurrection that takes away popular sovereignty with guns and swords must never happen again."]

President Lee vowed to create a true democratic republic where all national capabilities are fully utilized for the people, and he pledged to faithfully fulfill the responsibilities given to him as a loyal worker and representative.

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Jae-myung: a president for all
    • 입력 2025-06-04 22:59:20
    News 9
[Anchor]

Six months ago, the president, who was supposed to uphold the Constitution, attempted to undermine it.

But the people, through the National Assembly you see here, defended the Constitution and, exactly six months later, brought forth a new president.

Today (Jun. 4), President Lee Jae-myung promised to build a country where the people are the owners.

The place where this promise was made, the National Assembly, a symbol of popular sovereignty, serves as our background as we bring you the 9 o'clock news tonight.

Yes, President Lee Jae-myung emphasized national unity once again in his inaugural address today.

He stated that he would become a president who serves all citizens, a president for everyone.

The first report comes from reporter Lee Hee-yeon.

[Report]

The presidential oath of office was conducted in a brief, scaled-down ceremony without a separate inauguration event.

About 300 people attended, including five senior officials and members of the National Assembly.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "I will faithfully perform the duties of the presidency."]

President Lee Jae-myung's first message was 'unity'.

He promised to become a president who ends 'divisive politics' and overcomes crises with 'national unity' as the driving force.

He also said he would not hold anyone’s political support against them.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "I will be a 'president for everyone' who embraces and serves all citizens."]

He emphasized building bridges of coexistence, reconciliation, and solidarity instead of hatred and confrontation.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "Let us move forward together towards a country where the people are the owners, a country where the people are happy, a true Republic of Korea."]

However, he drew a clear line saying that a 'martial law situation' is unacceptable.

He pledged to thoroughly uncover the truth, hold those reponsible with accountability, and establish firm measures to prevent recurrence.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "An insurrection that takes away popular sovereignty with guns and swords must never happen again."]

President Lee vowed to create a true democratic republic where all national capabilities are fully utilized for the people, and he pledged to faithfully fulfill the responsibilities given to him as a loyal worker and representative.

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.
이희연
이희연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이재명 “모든 국민 섬기는 ‘모두의 대통령’ 될 것”

이재명 “모든 국민 섬기는 ‘모두의 대통령’ 될 것”
이재명 정부 초대 국무총리 김민석 지명…국정원장 후보자 이종석

이재명 정부 초대 국무총리 김민석 지명…국정원장 후보자 이종석
이재명 대통령, ‘비상경제점검 TF’서 ‘추경·대미 통상’ 의견 청취

이재명 대통령, ‘비상경제점검 TF’서 ‘추경·대미 통상’ 의견 청취
‘역대 최다 득표’ 승리…<br>지역별 표심은?

‘역대 최다 득표’ 승리…지역별 표심은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.