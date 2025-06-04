Lee Jae-myung: a president for all

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Six months ago, the president, who was supposed to uphold the Constitution, attempted to undermine it.



But the people, through the National Assembly you see here, defended the Constitution and, exactly six months later, brought forth a new president.



Today (Jun. 4), President Lee Jae-myung promised to build a country where the people are the owners.



The place where this promise was made, the National Assembly, a symbol of popular sovereignty, serves as our background as we bring you the 9 o'clock news tonight.



Yes, President Lee Jae-myung emphasized national unity once again in his inaugural address today.



He stated that he would become a president who serves all citizens, a president for everyone.



The first report comes from reporter Lee Hee-yeon.



[Report]



The presidential oath of office was conducted in a brief, scaled-down ceremony without a separate inauguration event.



About 300 people attended, including five senior officials and members of the National Assembly.



[President Lee Jae-myung: "I will faithfully perform the duties of the presidency."]



President Lee Jae-myung's first message was 'unity'.



He promised to become a president who ends 'divisive politics' and overcomes crises with 'national unity' as the driving force.



He also said he would not hold anyone’s political support against them.



[President Lee Jae-myung: "I will be a 'president for everyone' who embraces and serves all citizens."]



He emphasized building bridges of coexistence, reconciliation, and solidarity instead of hatred and confrontation.



[President Lee Jae-myung: "Let us move forward together towards a country where the people are the owners, a country where the people are happy, a true Republic of Korea."]



However, he drew a clear line saying that a 'martial law situation' is unacceptable.



He pledged to thoroughly uncover the truth, hold those reponsible with accountability, and establish firm measures to prevent recurrence.



[President Lee Jae-myung: "An insurrection that takes away popular sovereignty with guns and swords must never happen again."]



President Lee vowed to create a true democratic republic where all national capabilities are fully utilized for the people, and he pledged to faithfully fulfill the responsibilities given to him as a loyal worker and representative.



KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!