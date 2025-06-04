President’s luncheon with party leaders

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



On his first day in office, after taking the oath, President Lee Jae-myung met with the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties for a luncheon.



The menu was bibimbap, and the tie he wore was a mix of red and blue, symbolizing his commitment to cooperation and unity.



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.



[Report]



After taking the oath of office, President Lee Jae-myung met with the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties.



They shared a bibimbap luncheon made with ingredients from across the country.



[Woo Won-shik/Speaker of the National Assembly: "As national unity is urgently needed, today's meal is bibimbap..."]



President Lee expressed his intention to frequently meet and converse with opposition leaders, advocating for a politics of competition rather than conflict.



[President Lee Jae-myung: "I sincerely hope that by making concessions and compromises, we can agree on policies that allow our citizens to have better lives."]



While congratulating him on his election, opposition leaders voiced concerns about the ruling party's push for judicial reform legislation.



[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the Emergency Response Committee of the People Power Party: "The handling of amendments to the Public Official Election Act, the Court Organization Act, and the Criminal Procedure Act is a matter of serious concern."]



[Cheon Ha-ram/Acting Party Leader of the Reform Party: "Regarding issues such as increasing the number of Supreme Court justices, as well as matters related to the rule of law and separation of powers, I hope you will proceed carefully while fully listening to opposing opinions..."]



Today (Jun. 4), interpretations emerged that President Lee's three-colored tie worn during the oath-taking ceremony signified his commitment to unity, and he also apologized to opposition leaders for not being able to shake hands with them.



[President Lee Jae-myung: "Before I speak, I want to clarify that I couldn't shake hands with our opposition leaders as I didn't see them when I came in, so I hope there is no misunderstanding."]



He separately met with cleaning staff and security personnel of the National Assembly, expressing gratitude by saying they were the ones who blocked the martial law troops and helped clean up the National Assembly during the martial law situation.



This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



