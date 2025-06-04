News 9

President’s luncheon with party leaders

입력 2025.06.04 (23:18)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

On his first day in office, after taking the oath, President Lee Jae-myung met with the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties for a luncheon.

The menu was bibimbap, and the tie he wore was a mix of red and blue, symbolizing his commitment to cooperation and unity.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.

[Report]

After taking the oath of office, President Lee Jae-myung met with the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties.

They shared a bibimbap luncheon made with ingredients from across the country.

[Woo Won-shik/Speaker of the National Assembly: "As national unity is urgently needed, today's meal is bibimbap..."]

President Lee expressed his intention to frequently meet and converse with opposition leaders, advocating for a politics of competition rather than conflict.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "I sincerely hope that by making concessions and compromises, we can agree on policies that allow our citizens to have better lives."]

While congratulating him on his election, opposition leaders voiced concerns about the ruling party's push for judicial reform legislation.

[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the Emergency Response Committee of the People Power Party: "The handling of amendments to the Public Official Election Act, the Court Organization Act, and the Criminal Procedure Act is a matter of serious concern."]

[Cheon Ha-ram/Acting Party Leader of the Reform Party: "Regarding issues such as increasing the number of Supreme Court justices, as well as matters related to the rule of law and separation of powers, I hope you will proceed carefully while fully listening to opposing opinions..."]

Today (Jun. 4), interpretations emerged that President Lee's three-colored tie worn during the oath-taking ceremony signified his commitment to unity, and he also apologized to opposition leaders for not being able to shake hands with them.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "Before I speak, I want to clarify that I couldn't shake hands with our opposition leaders as I didn't see them when I came in, so I hope there is no misunderstanding."]

He separately met with cleaning staff and security personnel of the National Assembly, expressing gratitude by saying they were the ones who blocked the martial law troops and helped clean up the National Assembly during the martial law situation.

This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • President’s luncheon with party leaders
    • 입력 2025-06-04 23:18:45
    News 9
[Anchor]

On his first day in office, after taking the oath, President Lee Jae-myung met with the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties for a luncheon.

The menu was bibimbap, and the tie he wore was a mix of red and blue, symbolizing his commitment to cooperation and unity.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.

[Report]

After taking the oath of office, President Lee Jae-myung met with the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties.

They shared a bibimbap luncheon made with ingredients from across the country.

[Woo Won-shik/Speaker of the National Assembly: "As national unity is urgently needed, today's meal is bibimbap..."]

President Lee expressed his intention to frequently meet and converse with opposition leaders, advocating for a politics of competition rather than conflict.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "I sincerely hope that by making concessions and compromises, we can agree on policies that allow our citizens to have better lives."]

While congratulating him on his election, opposition leaders voiced concerns about the ruling party's push for judicial reform legislation.

[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the Emergency Response Committee of the People Power Party: "The handling of amendments to the Public Official Election Act, the Court Organization Act, and the Criminal Procedure Act is a matter of serious concern."]

[Cheon Ha-ram/Acting Party Leader of the Reform Party: "Regarding issues such as increasing the number of Supreme Court justices, as well as matters related to the rule of law and separation of powers, I hope you will proceed carefully while fully listening to opposing opinions..."]

Today (Jun. 4), interpretations emerged that President Lee's three-colored tie worn during the oath-taking ceremony signified his commitment to unity, and he also apologized to opposition leaders for not being able to shake hands with them.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "Before I speak, I want to clarify that I couldn't shake hands with our opposition leaders as I didn't see them when I came in, so I hope there is no misunderstanding."]

He separately met with cleaning staff and security personnel of the National Assembly, expressing gratitude by saying they were the ones who blocked the martial law troops and helped clean up the National Assembly during the martial law situation.

This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.
김청윤
김청윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이재명 “모든 국민 섬기는 ‘모두의 대통령’ 될 것”

이재명 “모든 국민 섬기는 ‘모두의 대통령’ 될 것”
이재명 정부 초대 국무총리 김민석 지명…국정원장 후보자 이종석

이재명 정부 초대 국무총리 김민석 지명…국정원장 후보자 이종석
이재명 대통령, ‘비상경제점검 TF’서 ‘추경·대미 통상’ 의견 청취

이재명 대통령, ‘비상경제점검 TF’서 ‘추경·대미 통상’ 의견 청취
‘역대 최다 득표’ 승리…<br>지역별 표심은?

‘역대 최다 득표’ 승리…지역별 표심은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.