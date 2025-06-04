News 9

First order: Economic Tast Force

입력 2025.06.04 (23:22)

[Anchor]

The second key word in President Lee's inaugural address was the economy.

He stated that he would boost people's livelihoods by embracing pragmatic market principles.

He also directed the establishment of an emergency economic inspection task force as his first executive order after taking office.

Continuing with reporter Jo Hye-jin.

[Report]

President Lee Jae-myung emphasized 'economy' as an urgent matter in his inaugural address.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "We will start with the recovery of people's livelihoods and revitalizing the economy."]

In line with this, he proposed 'practical marketism'.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "We will become a government of practical marketism. It will not be a government that controls and manages, but one that supports and encourages."]

He stated that he would reduce regulations for free corporate activities and actively invest in new industries such as AI and semiconductors to secure future growth engines.

He also presented a plan to transition to a society centered on renewable energy, enhancing the competitiveness of related companies and linking this to regional development.

He mentioned a balanced development strategy that shares opportunities and results of growth, a fair growth strategy, and a move towards a fair society, emphasizing strict measures against unfair practices.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "I will never forgive those who violate rules to gain profits, such as through unfair trading like stock price manipulation, threatening market order, while those who follow the rules suffer."]

President Lee directed the formation of the emergency economic inspection task force as his first executive order after taking office.

In a meeting with reporters in the afternoon, he stated that there is a need for economic recovery policies that can be implemented immediately and revealed plans for supplementary budget preparation.

This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.

