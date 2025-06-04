Kim Min-seok nominated as PM

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae-myung immediately began appointments.



First, he nominated Kim Min-seok, a senior member of the Democratic Party, as the next Prime Minister.



He has also appointed Lee Jong-seok, former Minister of Unification, as a candidate for the Director of the National Intelligence Service.



He explained that the key to the appointments is loyalty to the people and understanding of the national governance philosophy.



Reporter Son Seo-young has the details.



[Report]



President Lee Jae-myung visited the Yongsan Presidential Office for the first time after taking office and announced the new government cabinet appointments himself.



He nominated Kim Min-seok, a four-term member and a strategic figure within the party, as the Prime Minister.



There are evaluations that he will play a crucial role in communication between the party, the National Assembly, and the administration.



[President Lee Jae-myung: "I believe this will be the starting point for opening a new era of integration in the government as a coordinator connecting the cabinet, the National Assembly, and the people."]



As the candidate for the Director of the National Intelligence Service, he nominated Lee Jong-seok, the former Minister of Unification.



[President Lee Jae-myung: "With his experience in strengthening the National Intelligence Service's information collection capabilities and innovating its information delivery system, he is the right person to protect national interest amid turbulent trade challenges."]



President Lee emphasized that the core of this cabinet appointment is loyalty to the people, professionalism, capability, and understanding of the national governance philosophy.



He stated that while time is limited, for the next round of appointments he would make an effort to gather more diverse opinions from the public.



President Lee has pledged to implement a public recommendation system for major public officials, selecting qualified individuals recommended by the people.



Regarding the resignation letters submitted by the ministers of the Yoon Suk Yeol government, President Lee accepted only the resignation of Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae and rejected the resignations of the other ministers.



He cited the reason to be the urgency of responding to current issues such as continuity of government and the emergency economic situation. It seems the practical concern reflected in the decision was that if all current ministers were dismissed it would take considerable time to convene Cabinet meetings.



This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.



