Diplomacy and security: Pragmatism

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee emphasized practicality in the field of diplomacy and security.



He stated that while responding firmly to North Korea's provocations, he would keep the door open for dialogue, prioritizing practical diplomacy that puts national interests first.



This report is by reporter Jang Hyuk-jin.



[Report]



'Practical diplomacy centered on national interests'.



President Lee Jae-myung presented this as the fundamental principle of diplomacy and security, stating that security and peace should not be reduced to political tools.



["Through practical diplomacy, we will turn the crisis brought by global economic and security changes into an opportunity to maximize national interests."]



He indicated a willingness to continue cooperation among South Korea, the United States, and Japan based on the South Korea-U.S. alliance, while adopting a flexible approach to relations with neighboring countries.



In particular, he emphasized that the increasing uncertainty surrounding tariff negotiations could be turned into an opportunity.



["We will broaden the horizons of diplomacy and elevate our international standing to expand the economic territory of the Republic of Korea."]



He promised a safe society where the lives and property of the people are not threatened, stating that 'safety is food and peace is the economy'.



He particularly emphasized that peace without conflict is the most reliable form of security, citing South Korea's fifth-largest military power, defense spending that is double that of North Korea's GDP, and strong deterrence against North Korea through the South Korea-U.S. military alliance.



At the same time, he stressed the importance of dialogue with North Korea and revealed a 'two-track' approach.



["We will open communication channels with North Korea and build peace on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and cooperation."]



He also stated that he would restore the honor and trust of the military, which has been tarnished by illegal martial law, and ensure that the military would not be used for political purposes again.



In this inaugural address, the word 'people' appeared the most, 42 times, followed by 'growth' 22 times and 'economy' 12 times.



This is KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!