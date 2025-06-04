News 9

President Lee’s first day

입력 2025.06.04 (23:58)

[Anchor]

President Lee received the military command authority this morning (June 4) following the confirmation of his election.

He left his residence in Incheon amid the cheers of supporters and began his official schedule as president by paying respects at the Seoul National Cemetery.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul brings us the details of President Lee's first day at work.

[Report]

President Lee received the military command authority immediately at 6:21 AM upon the official confirmation of his election.

Before heading to work, he received a report from Chairman Kim Myung-soo of the Joint Chiefs of Staff regarding the front-line alert status and North Korea's situation at his residence in Incheon.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "(Based on the ROK-U.S. combined defense posture) Please keep a close watch on North Korean military movements and maintain a thorough readiness posture."]

Around 9:30 AM.

Supporters warmly welcomed President Lee and his wife on their first day at work.

["Congratulations!"]

There were many requests for handshakes and autographs, and he bent down to greet the children.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "(They are triplets) Triplets?"]

The first official schedule was a visit to the National Cemetery.

["Moment of silence."]

He wrote in the guestbook, "A world where we live together, a country where the people are the masters, a country where the people are happy, I will create it together with the people."

After taking the oath of office at the National Assembly, he began his duties in Yongsan and visited the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the afternoon.

He visited the combat control room of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, which was established immediately after former President Yoon Suk Yeol's emergency martial law declaration, and stated that restoring trust in the military and dispelling concerns is necessary.

[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "President Lee Jae-myung will focus on restoring the honor of the military as the commander-in-chief."]

President Lee's movements were protected by the security office, but it is reported that close protection is being handled by police officers who were deployed during the presidential campaign.

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

