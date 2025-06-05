President appoints key aids

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Key aides to the presidential office have also been partially decided.



President Lee has appointed Congressman Kang Hoon-sik as the Chief of Staff and Congressman Wi Sung-lak as the National Security Office Director.



Reporter Kim Gi-hwa has the details.



[Report]



Kang Hoon-sik, a member of the Democratic Party, has been appointed as the first Chief of Staff for President Lee Jae-myung.



President Lee evaluated him as "the right person to change the presidential office to be young and dynamic."



[President Lee Jae-myung: "I expect him to serve as a bridge to the public, communicate with quick understanding and perform effectively as a coordinator of state affairs."]



Born in 1973, 51-year-old Kang Hoon-sik is the first Chief of Staff from the 1970s generation.



As a three-term lawmaker, he is regarded as a 'strategist' who led the election to victory as the head of the comprehensive situation room for the election campaign in this presidential election.



Congressman Wi Sung-lak from the Democratic Party has been appointed as the National Security Office Director.



He is a diplomatic expert who has mainly dealt with the North Korean nuclear issue and four major powers diplomacy, known as the architect of President Lee's 'pragmatic diplomacy pledge.'



He is an expert on 'North Korea-U.S. relations and North Korean nuclear issue, who led two inter-Korean meetings as the head of the Korean Peninsula Peace Negotiation Headquarters.



[Lee Jae-myung: "I expect to achieve the national goal of realizing a peaceful and prosperous Korean Peninsula and to create results that the people can feel."]



Former Army General Hwang In-gwon, a graduate of the Army 3rd Military Academy and former commander of the 2nd Operations Command, has been appointed as the head of the Presidential Security Service.



Democratic Party lawmaker Kang Yu-jeong, who served as the spokesperson for the candidate during the election period, has been appointed as the spokesperson for the presidential office.



This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!