News 9

Victory with record votes

입력 2025.06.05 (00:26)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae-myung, who lost by a margin of 0.73% points in the last presidential election, has been elected president this time with a margin of 8.27% points.

He recorded the highest number of votes in history, and looking at the regional voting patterns, the East and West were completely divided.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon has analyzed this.

[Report]

Final vote share: 49.42%.

President Lee Jae-myung won against candidate Kim Moon-soo by 8.27% points, a margin of over 2.89 million votes.

He received a total of over 17.28 million votes, setting a record for the highest number of votes ever.

Looking at the regional voting, the East and West were completely divided.

President Lee won in all western regions including Seoul, Gyeonggi, Chungcheong, Sejong, Honam, and Jeju, but lost to candidate Kim in Gangwon, Daegu, Gyeongbuk, Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam.

In Seoul, where he focused his efforts until the last day of the election, he won with 47.13% of the votes, defeating candidate Kim by about 5% points.

This is the opposite result from the last presidential election.

In Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, where he served as governor and has a constituency, he achieved a majority of the votes.

In Chungcheong Province and Daejeon, which have played a casting vote role in every election, President Lee also won, and in Sejong, he led candidate Kim by more than 22% points with a vote share of 55.62%.

He also won in Jeju by nearly 20% points.

In Gwangju, Jeonnam, and Jeonbuk, President Lee recorded vote shares in the 80% range, overwhelming candidate Kim.

However, despite this victory, he failed to achieve a majority of the votes, contrary to the exit poll results that predicted 51.7%.

President Lee was significantly behind candidate Kim by more than 40% points in Daegu and Gyeongbuk, and lost by more than 10% points in Busan and Gyeongnam.

In Ulsan, the margin was 5% points.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Victory with record votes
    • 입력 2025-06-05 00:26:11
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Lee Jae-myung, who lost by a margin of 0.73% points in the last presidential election, has been elected president this time with a margin of 8.27% points.

He recorded the highest number of votes in history, and looking at the regional voting patterns, the East and West were completely divided.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon has analyzed this.

[Report]

Final vote share: 49.42%.

President Lee Jae-myung won against candidate Kim Moon-soo by 8.27% points, a margin of over 2.89 million votes.

He received a total of over 17.28 million votes, setting a record for the highest number of votes ever.

Looking at the regional voting, the East and West were completely divided.

President Lee won in all western regions including Seoul, Gyeonggi, Chungcheong, Sejong, Honam, and Jeju, but lost to candidate Kim in Gangwon, Daegu, Gyeongbuk, Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam.

In Seoul, where he focused his efforts until the last day of the election, he won with 47.13% of the votes, defeating candidate Kim by about 5% points.

This is the opposite result from the last presidential election.

In Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, where he served as governor and has a constituency, he achieved a majority of the votes.

In Chungcheong Province and Daejeon, which have played a casting vote role in every election, President Lee also won, and in Sejong, he led candidate Kim by more than 22% points with a vote share of 55.62%.

He also won in Jeju by nearly 20% points.

In Gwangju, Jeonnam, and Jeonbuk, President Lee recorded vote shares in the 80% range, overwhelming candidate Kim.

However, despite this victory, he failed to achieve a majority of the votes, contrary to the exit poll results that predicted 51.7%.

President Lee was significantly behind candidate Kim by more than 40% points in Daegu and Gyeongbuk, and lost by more than 10% points in Busan and Gyeongnam.

In Ulsan, the margin was 5% points.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.
이도윤
이도윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이재명 “모든 국민 섬기는 ‘모두의 대통령’ 될 것”

이재명 “모든 국민 섬기는 ‘모두의 대통령’ 될 것”
이재명 정부 초대 국무총리 김민석 지명…국정원장 후보자 이종석

이재명 정부 초대 국무총리 김민석 지명…국정원장 후보자 이종석
이재명 대통령, ‘비상경제점검 TF’서 ‘추경·대미 통상’ 의견 청취

이재명 대통령, ‘비상경제점검 TF’서 ‘추경·대미 통상’ 의견 청취
‘역대 최다 득표’ 승리…<br>지역별 표심은?

‘역대 최다 득표’ 승리…지역별 표심은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.