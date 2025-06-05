Victory with record votes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae-myung, who lost by a margin of 0.73% points in the last presidential election, has been elected president this time with a margin of 8.27% points.



He recorded the highest number of votes in history, and looking at the regional voting patterns, the East and West were completely divided.



Reporter Lee Do-yoon has analyzed this.



[Report]



Final vote share: 49.42%.



President Lee Jae-myung won against candidate Kim Moon-soo by 8.27% points, a margin of over 2.89 million votes.



He received a total of over 17.28 million votes, setting a record for the highest number of votes ever.



Looking at the regional voting, the East and West were completely divided.



President Lee won in all western regions including Seoul, Gyeonggi, Chungcheong, Sejong, Honam, and Jeju, but lost to candidate Kim in Gangwon, Daegu, Gyeongbuk, Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam.



In Seoul, where he focused his efforts until the last day of the election, he won with 47.13% of the votes, defeating candidate Kim by about 5% points.



This is the opposite result from the last presidential election.



In Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, where he served as governor and has a constituency, he achieved a majority of the votes.



In Chungcheong Province and Daejeon, which have played a casting vote role in every election, President Lee also won, and in Sejong, he led candidate Kim by more than 22% points with a vote share of 55.62%.



He also won in Jeju by nearly 20% points.



In Gwangju, Jeonnam, and Jeonbuk, President Lee recorded vote shares in the 80% range, overwhelming candidate Kim.



However, despite this victory, he failed to achieve a majority of the votes, contrary to the exit poll results that predicted 51.7%.



President Lee was significantly behind candidate Kim by more than 40% points in Daegu and Gyeongbuk, and lost by more than 10% points in Busan and Gyeongnam.



In Ulsan, the margin was 5% points.



This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!