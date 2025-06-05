Gap between exit polls and votes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yesterday (June 3), the exit poll results from the three major broadcasting companies drew attention during the presidential election counting broadcast.



As they have shown a high accuracy rate in past elections, they predicted the election of Lee Jae-myung as president this time as well.



However, the gap in vote percentages between the candidates yielded unexpected results.



Why did this discrepancy occur? Reporter Choi Yu-kyung investigated.



[Report]



According to the joint exit poll results from the three major broadcasting companies, candidate Lee Jae-myung was predicted to lead candidate Kim Moon-soo by 12.4 percentage points.



[KBS Counting Broadcast: "Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung is predicted to receive 51.7% of the votes..."]



It was expected that he would not only surpass 50% of the votes but also set a record for the highest vote percentage in history.



However, when the ballots were opened, the gap between the two candidates was reduced to 8.2 percentage points, a decrease of about 4 percentage points.



Unlike the previous presidential election exit polls, which were mostly close to one decimal place, the margin of error increased this time.



Regionally, it was predicted that President Lee would be dominant in Ulsan and Gangwon, but the actual results were the opposite.



The polling agency believes that the predictions regarding early voting sentiments were somewhat off.



In the case of early voting, direct exit polls cannot be conducted, so telephone interviews are conducted after voting, during which voters may not accurately disclose their actual voting behavior or choices.



[Kim Chun-seok/Hankook Research Polling Division Head: "The only way to accurately determine is through exit polls. (For early voting) due to election law, we cannot directly ask who they voted for, and we can only ask which candidate they prefer in a roundabout way..."]



There is also a possibility that the margin of error increased during the process of correcting the voting intentions of voters who chose 'no response' in the main voting exit polls.



[Kang Woo-chang/Professor of Political Science and Diplomacy at Korea University: "There are various limitations in the surveys themselves. Since there is no specific formula in the correction process..."]



As participation in early voting increases, the post-correction work is becoming crucial for the accuracy of exit polls.



This is KBS News, Choi Yu-kyung.



