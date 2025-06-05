Presidential office in Yongsan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's connect to the Yongsan Presidential Office.



Reporter Bang Jun-won is covering the story.



Reporter Bang! President Yoon has issued an executive order to for the creation of an emergency economy review task force, and they held their first meeting today (Jun. 4)?



[Reporter]



Yes, the meeting started at 7:30 PM and is currently underway at the Yongsan Presidential Office, chaired by President Lee.



This is President Lee's first executive order, reflecting his commitment to making people's livelihoods and economic recovery the top priorities of his administration.



In attendance were the Vice Minister of Finance, the head of the Trade Negotiation Headquarters of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Vice Ministers from the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, as well as the President of the Korea Development Institute.



Earlier, after announcing the appointments, President Yoon told reporters that there was an urgent need to implement economic recovery policies, and that its key was highly likely to be a supplementary budget.



It is reported that the preparation of the supplementary budget will be one of the main agenda items at the task force meeting.



[Anchor]



I hear he is preparing for a call with President Trump.



[Reporter]



Yes, President Lee is expected to have his first call with President Donald Trump as early as tonight.



For now, the meeting is expected to mainly serve as a courtesy call to congratulate President Lee on his inauguration and to discuss the future direction of Korea-U.S. relations.



However, since there is only about a month left until the expiration of the reciprocal tariffs waiver under the Trump administration, it is also possible that related discussions may arise.



[Anchor]



President Lee will be working from the Yongsan Presidential Office for the time being; what about the official residence?



[Reporter]



Yes, President Lee has indicated that he will use the Yongsan Presidential Office for now and plans to move to the Blue House after renovations are completed.



The issue is that there is no suitable official residence currently available for the presidential couple to move into.



Therefore, it seems that President Lee will commute from his private residence in Gyeyang-gu, Incheon for the time being.



This has been Bang Jun-won reporting from the Yongsan Presidential Office for KBS News.



