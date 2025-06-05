Public expectations for new gov’t

동영상 고정 취소

The Lee Jae-myung government has launched under difficult circumstances in many ways.



I asked our citizens what they expect from the new government, and reporter Bae Ji-hyun has the story.



[Report]



"Listening and Integration"



[Kim Bo-gum/University Student: "(In politics) gender is too polarized to gain support... We need to ease and resolve the conflict between men and women in an integrative way..."]



[Kim Myung-sook/Traditional Market Merchant: "Don't divide into 'us' and 'them', listen to what needs to be listened to, and we should help each other."]



"Reviving the Economy"



[Ji Eun-sun/Traditional Market Merchant: "Right now, our alley market is really dead. I hope the economy of our market can be revived."]



[Kim Do-hyun/University Student: "With jobs so hard to get nowadays, it would be nice if the economy could be shaped to help people in their 20s find jobs more easily."]



[Lee Ha-gyeom/University Student: "Concerns such as President Trump's tariffs seem to be major issues. I hope he effectively addresses the challenges facing the Korean economy going forward."]



"History and Justice"



[Lee Yong-soo/Survivor of Japanese Military Comfort Women: "The comfort women issue must remain in history forever. I sincerely hope that I hope he brings the matter before the International Court of Justice and resolve it perfectly."]



[Lim Hyun-joo/Family of Itaewon Disaster Victim: "I sincerely hope for the truth about the victims, accountability, and restoration of honor."]



[Ko Jae-seung/Family of Jeju Air Passenger Plane Disaster Victim: "Please remember the true meaning of the 179 victims and create a safe South Korea."]



[Baek So-young/Call Center Subcontracted Worker: "Due to the complex structure of primary and secondary contracts, there is mutual evasion of responsibility. When regulations are violated, penalties should be strengthened."]



"Education and Future"



[Han Gi-hee/Jongno District, Seoul: "Childcare subsidies are only provided for one year. I hope this can be expanded to create a better environment for raising children."]



[Park Chang-hee/Middle School Teacher: "I believe that showing a balanced and integrated approach in education policy is a good choice for both students and the future."]



["Please create a happy South Korea for the students!"]



This is KBS News Bae Ji-hyun.



