Voting preference by age groups, gender

[Anchor]

Let's take a look at the voting trends by generation and gender.

Analyzing the exit poll results from the three major broadcasting companies, President Lee Jae-myung showed strong support among all age groups under 50.

Next, we have Kang Na-ru reporting.

[Report]

On election day, when voters were asked outside polling stations which candidate they had chosen, more voters in the age groups between 18 and 50 years of age responded that they had voted for President Lee Jae-myung.

In particular, in the 40s and 50s, President Lee received overwhelming support of around 70%.

However, the situation changed as the age groups got older.

Among voters in their 60s, President Lee and candidate Kim were in a tight race, and among those aged 70 and above, the trend was reversed, with candidate Kim Moon-soo showing an advantage with a predicted vote share of 64%.

Gender became a notable factor among voters in their 20s and 30s.

Among young men in their 20s, the predicted vote share for President Lee was 24%, the lowest figure among all age and gender groups that supported him.

Instead, 36.9% of young men in their 20s chose candidate Kim Moon-soo, while 37.2% chose candidate Lee Jun-seok.

The voting preferences among young women in their 20s, on the other hand, showed highest support for President Lee Jae-myung, followed by candidate Kim and then candidate Lee.

This phenomenon was similarly observed among men and women in their 30s.

This exit poll was conducted by the three major broadcasting companies in collaboration with three research agencies, including Hankook Research, surveying 80,146 voters who voted at 325 polling stations across 17 cities and provinces nationwide, with a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of ±0.8%P.

This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru.

