Second extra budget talks begin

[Anchor]



As a measure to revive the economy, the government has started discussions on the second supplementary budget today (June 4).



The policy for a large-scale supplementary budget has already been set, and the key issue is how much and where to spend it.



Reporter Park Chan has the details.



[Report]



President Lee Jae-myung holds a clear expansionary fiscal stance.



This means the government will spend money to stimulate domestic demand.



[President Lee Jae-myung: "We will use national finances as a catalyst to revive the virtuous cycle of the economy."]



The so-called 'essential supplementary budget' that passed the National Assembly last month amounted to 13.8 trillion won.



This was about 40% of the 35 trillion won initially requested by the Democratic Party.



Major projects that were excluded at that time are expected to be prioritized in the second supplementary budget proposal.



A key example is the 250,000 won local currency for all citizens.



[Former Democratic Party presidential candidate/last month: "When the economy worsens, the government needs to increase fiscal spending to support it."]



There is a high possibility that the controversy over cash support will be repeated.



The scale of the supplementary budget is undecided, but since candidate Kim Moon-soo proposed a 30 trillion won supplementary budget, it seems likely to exceed that amount.



This year's main budget is 673 trillion won.



Adding the first supplementary budget brings it to 687 trillion won.



If we proceed to the second supplementary budget, it is certain that government spending will exceed 700 trillion won for the first time.



This could reignite the debate over national debt.



During the first supplementary budget, only about 9 trillion won, which is 70% of the spending, was covered by government bonds, but for the second supplementary budget, issuing government bonds in full is virtually unavoidable.



[Park Gi-baek/Professor of Taxation at the University of Seoul: "It is inevitable that a slight tax increase is necessary. We cannot continue to run a deficit close to 100 trillion won as we are now..."]



The timing is likely to be within July.



The goal is to finalize the second supplementary budget proposal by the announcement of the economic policy direction for the second half of the year at the latest.



Considering the discussion period in the National Assembly, a framework should be established by the end of this month.



This is the reason why, on the first day of the administration, the Emergency Economic Task Force checked the possible supplementary budget projects of major ministries.



This is KBS News, Park Chan.



