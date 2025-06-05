ROK-U.S. alliance reaffirmed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's connect with local correspondents to see how the United States, China, and Japan view the birth of the Lee Jae-myung government, which emphasizes practical diplomacy.



First, we go to Washington.



Kim Gyeong-soo! The U.S. government emphasized the solid ROK-U.S. alliance, right?



However, they also specifically mentioned China.



[Report]



Yes, on behalf of the U.S. government, Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated President Lee Jae-myung on his election, emphasizing that the two countries share a steadfast commitment to their alliance.



He also mentioned that they are modernizing the alliance and will continue to deepen trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S., and Japan.



Earlier, the White House responded to media questions about the election results, stating through an official that "the ROK-U.S. alliance is maintained solidly."



They added comments regarding China.



While South Korea conducted a free and fair election, the U.S. expressed ongoing concerns and opposition to China's interference and influence over democratic countries worldwide.



The mention of China in the statement regarding the South Korean election is interpreted as an indirect request for the Lee Jae-myung government to distance itself from China.



Amid escalating U.S.-China competition, this could be a message that returning to the past 'balanced diplomacy' of 'security with the U.S., economy with China' is problematic.



The U.S. stance may also affect ROK-U.S. trade negotiations.



The Trump administration sent a letter to trade negotiation countries, urging them to present their best offers by today.



