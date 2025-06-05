Japan stresses trilateral ties

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Finally we go to Tokyo.



Reporter Hwang Jin-woo! It seems to be the opposite of China.



There are concerns that the relatively smooth Japan-Korea cooperation may change, right?



[Report]



President Lee is cautious that the critical remarks he made about Japan regarding past historical issues and the Fukushima contaminated water issue could impact the improving Japan-Korea relationship.



There is also the experience of deteriorating Japan-Korea relations during the previous Moon Jae-in administration.



On the other hand, there is optimism.



President Lee Jae-myung defined Japan as an important cooperation partner during the presidential election process, and since he is emphasizing practical diplomacy, there is hope that friendly Japan-Korea relations will continue.



Today, President Lee's mention of Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation in his inauguration speech also supports this expectation.



Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru emphasized the importance of Japan-Korea and Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation and expressed his hope to hold a summit with President Lee as soon as possible.



He also highlighted the importance of shuttle diplomacy, where the leaders of the two countries regularly visit each other.



Prime Minister Ishiba particularly emphasized that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and Korea, stating that he wants to promote more active exchanges between the two countries, including among civilians.



[Anchor]



Yes, thank you to reporters Kim Kyung-soo, Kim Hyo-shin, and Hwang Jin-woo for your hard work.



