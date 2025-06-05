News 9

Japan stresses trilateral ties

입력 2025.06.05 (01:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Finally we go to Tokyo.

Reporter Hwang Jin-woo! It seems to be the opposite of China.

There are concerns that the relatively smooth Japan-Korea cooperation may change, right?

[Report]

President Lee is cautious that the critical remarks he made about Japan regarding past historical issues and the Fukushima contaminated water issue could impact the improving Japan-Korea relationship.

There is also the experience of deteriorating Japan-Korea relations during the previous Moon Jae-in administration.

On the other hand, there is optimism.

President Lee Jae-myung defined Japan as an important cooperation partner during the presidential election process, and since he is emphasizing practical diplomacy, there is hope that friendly Japan-Korea relations will continue.

Today, President Lee's mention of Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation in his inauguration speech also supports this expectation.

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru emphasized the importance of Japan-Korea and Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation and expressed his hope to hold a summit with President Lee as soon as possible.

He also highlighted the importance of shuttle diplomacy, where the leaders of the two countries regularly visit each other.

Prime Minister Ishiba particularly emphasized that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and Korea, stating that he wants to promote more active exchanges between the two countries, including among civilians.

[Anchor]

Yes, thank you to reporters Kim Kyung-soo, Kim Hyo-shin, and Hwang Jin-woo for your hard work.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Japan stresses trilateral ties
    • 입력 2025-06-05 01:42:50
    News 9
[Anchor]

Finally we go to Tokyo.

Reporter Hwang Jin-woo! It seems to be the opposite of China.

There are concerns that the relatively smooth Japan-Korea cooperation may change, right?

[Report]

President Lee is cautious that the critical remarks he made about Japan regarding past historical issues and the Fukushima contaminated water issue could impact the improving Japan-Korea relationship.

There is also the experience of deteriorating Japan-Korea relations during the previous Moon Jae-in administration.

On the other hand, there is optimism.

President Lee Jae-myung defined Japan as an important cooperation partner during the presidential election process, and since he is emphasizing practical diplomacy, there is hope that friendly Japan-Korea relations will continue.

Today, President Lee's mention of Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation in his inauguration speech also supports this expectation.

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru emphasized the importance of Japan-Korea and Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation and expressed his hope to hold a summit with President Lee as soon as possible.

He also highlighted the importance of shuttle diplomacy, where the leaders of the two countries regularly visit each other.

Prime Minister Ishiba particularly emphasized that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and Korea, stating that he wants to promote more active exchanges between the two countries, including among civilians.

[Anchor]

Yes, thank you to reporters Kim Kyung-soo, Kim Hyo-shin, and Hwang Jin-woo for your hard work.
황진우
황진우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이재명 “모든 국민 섬기는 ‘모두의 대통령’ 될 것”

이재명 “모든 국민 섬기는 ‘모두의 대통령’ 될 것”
이재명 정부 초대 국무총리 김민석 지명…국정원장 후보자 이종석

이재명 정부 초대 국무총리 김민석 지명…국정원장 후보자 이종석
이재명 대통령, ‘비상경제점검 TF’서 ‘추경·대미 통상’ 의견 청취

이재명 대통령, ‘비상경제점검 TF’서 ‘추경·대미 통상’ 의견 청취
‘역대 최다 득표’ 승리…<br>지역별 표심은?

‘역대 최다 득표’ 승리…지역별 표심은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.