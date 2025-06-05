Kim Moon-soo criticizes party discord
입력 2025.06.05 (01:42)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
The People Power Party, which lost the presidential election, held a ceremony to disband its election campaign committee today (Jun. 4).
Presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo pointed to the collapse of intra-party democracy as a reason for the election defeat, echoing calls for party reform.
And within the party, there is intensifying discord over the resignation of the leadership.
This is a report by reporter Lee Ye-jin.
[Report]
Candidate Kim Moon-soo apologized, saying that his presidential election defeat was a grave historical sin.
["I offer a deep bow of apology."]
Then, seeming determined, he unleashed harsh criticisms towards the party.
He criticized the failure to prevent the 12.3 emergency martial law.
[Kim Moon-soo/Former Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "The inability to control (the martial law) is a very serious problem in that we lack the power within the party…."]
He mentioned the process of nominating the presidential candidate and criticized the collapse of the party's internal democracy.
[Kim Moon-soo/Former Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "Wasn't the official candidate chosen in a nonsensical manner? Deep reflection and reform are needed."]
The lawmakers also agreed on the need of party reform.
However, their directions differed.
[Na Kyung-won/Member of the People Power Party: "Isn't it also necessary to strengthen the party's identity and combat power…."]
[Cho Kyoung-tae/Member of the People Power Party: "If candidate Lee Jun-seok had not been ousted, we wouldn't be in this difficult situation…."]
There were also differing opinions regarding the resignation of the leadership.
As demands for the leadership's public apology and mass resignation erupted, mainly from the pro-Han faction members, the leadership countered that preventing the Democratic Party's unilateral control takes priority over internal conflicts.
They pledged their commitment to return to responsible politics with a sense of self-dissolution, vowing to part ways with the past and to be reborn as rational conservatives.
[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the Emergency Response Committee of the People Power Party: "I will ensure that we can gather our opinions wisely. While accountability may be important, it is even more important to keep the banner of reform alive."]
As conflicts within the party over the responsibility for the early election defeat come to the surface, a heated debate is expected tomorrow (Jun. 5) at the general meeting over the direction of reform.
KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.
The People Power Party, which lost the presidential election, held a ceremony to disband its election campaign committee today (Jun. 4).
Presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo pointed to the collapse of intra-party democracy as a reason for the election defeat, echoing calls for party reform.
And within the party, there is intensifying discord over the resignation of the leadership.
This is a report by reporter Lee Ye-jin.
[Report]
Candidate Kim Moon-soo apologized, saying that his presidential election defeat was a grave historical sin.
["I offer a deep bow of apology."]
Then, seeming determined, he unleashed harsh criticisms towards the party.
He criticized the failure to prevent the 12.3 emergency martial law.
[Kim Moon-soo/Former Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "The inability to control (the martial law) is a very serious problem in that we lack the power within the party…."]
He mentioned the process of nominating the presidential candidate and criticized the collapse of the party's internal democracy.
[Kim Moon-soo/Former Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "Wasn't the official candidate chosen in a nonsensical manner? Deep reflection and reform are needed."]
The lawmakers also agreed on the need of party reform.
However, their directions differed.
[Na Kyung-won/Member of the People Power Party: "Isn't it also necessary to strengthen the party's identity and combat power…."]
[Cho Kyoung-tae/Member of the People Power Party: "If candidate Lee Jun-seok had not been ousted, we wouldn't be in this difficult situation…."]
There were also differing opinions regarding the resignation of the leadership.
As demands for the leadership's public apology and mass resignation erupted, mainly from the pro-Han faction members, the leadership countered that preventing the Democratic Party's unilateral control takes priority over internal conflicts.
They pledged their commitment to return to responsible politics with a sense of self-dissolution, vowing to part ways with the past and to be reborn as rational conservatives.
[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the Emergency Response Committee of the People Power Party: "I will ensure that we can gather our opinions wisely. While accountability may be important, it is even more important to keep the banner of reform alive."]
As conflicts within the party over the responsibility for the early election defeat come to the surface, a heated debate is expected tomorrow (Jun. 5) at the general meeting over the direction of reform.
KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Kim Moon-soo criticizes party discord
-
- 입력 2025-06-05 01:42:50
[Anchor]
The People Power Party, which lost the presidential election, held a ceremony to disband its election campaign committee today (Jun. 4).
Presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo pointed to the collapse of intra-party democracy as a reason for the election defeat, echoing calls for party reform.
And within the party, there is intensifying discord over the resignation of the leadership.
This is a report by reporter Lee Ye-jin.
[Report]
Candidate Kim Moon-soo apologized, saying that his presidential election defeat was a grave historical sin.
["I offer a deep bow of apology."]
Then, seeming determined, he unleashed harsh criticisms towards the party.
He criticized the failure to prevent the 12.3 emergency martial law.
[Kim Moon-soo/Former Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "The inability to control (the martial law) is a very serious problem in that we lack the power within the party…."]
He mentioned the process of nominating the presidential candidate and criticized the collapse of the party's internal democracy.
[Kim Moon-soo/Former Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "Wasn't the official candidate chosen in a nonsensical manner? Deep reflection and reform are needed."]
The lawmakers also agreed on the need of party reform.
However, their directions differed.
[Na Kyung-won/Member of the People Power Party: "Isn't it also necessary to strengthen the party's identity and combat power…."]
[Cho Kyoung-tae/Member of the People Power Party: "If candidate Lee Jun-seok had not been ousted, we wouldn't be in this difficult situation…."]
There were also differing opinions regarding the resignation of the leadership.
As demands for the leadership's public apology and mass resignation erupted, mainly from the pro-Han faction members, the leadership countered that preventing the Democratic Party's unilateral control takes priority over internal conflicts.
They pledged their commitment to return to responsible politics with a sense of self-dissolution, vowing to part ways with the past and to be reborn as rational conservatives.
[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the Emergency Response Committee of the People Power Party: "I will ensure that we can gather our opinions wisely. While accountability may be important, it is even more important to keep the banner of reform alive."]
As conflicts within the party over the responsibility for the early election defeat come to the surface, a heated debate is expected tomorrow (Jun. 5) at the general meeting over the direction of reform.
KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.
The People Power Party, which lost the presidential election, held a ceremony to disband its election campaign committee today (Jun. 4).
Presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo pointed to the collapse of intra-party democracy as a reason for the election defeat, echoing calls for party reform.
And within the party, there is intensifying discord over the resignation of the leadership.
This is a report by reporter Lee Ye-jin.
[Report]
Candidate Kim Moon-soo apologized, saying that his presidential election defeat was a grave historical sin.
["I offer a deep bow of apology."]
Then, seeming determined, he unleashed harsh criticisms towards the party.
He criticized the failure to prevent the 12.3 emergency martial law.
[Kim Moon-soo/Former Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "The inability to control (the martial law) is a very serious problem in that we lack the power within the party…."]
He mentioned the process of nominating the presidential candidate and criticized the collapse of the party's internal democracy.
[Kim Moon-soo/Former Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "Wasn't the official candidate chosen in a nonsensical manner? Deep reflection and reform are needed."]
The lawmakers also agreed on the need of party reform.
However, their directions differed.
[Na Kyung-won/Member of the People Power Party: "Isn't it also necessary to strengthen the party's identity and combat power…."]
[Cho Kyoung-tae/Member of the People Power Party: "If candidate Lee Jun-seok had not been ousted, we wouldn't be in this difficult situation…."]
There were also differing opinions regarding the resignation of the leadership.
As demands for the leadership's public apology and mass resignation erupted, mainly from the pro-Han faction members, the leadership countered that preventing the Democratic Party's unilateral control takes priority over internal conflicts.
They pledged their commitment to return to responsible politics with a sense of self-dissolution, vowing to part ways with the past and to be reborn as rational conservatives.
[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the Emergency Response Committee of the People Power Party: "I will ensure that we can gather our opinions wisely. While accountability may be important, it is even more important to keep the banner of reform alive."]
As conflicts within the party over the responsibility for the early election defeat come to the surface, a heated debate is expected tomorrow (Jun. 5) at the general meeting over the direction of reform.
KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.
-
-
이예진 기자 yejin.lee@kbs.co.kr이예진 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.