DP speeds up judicial reform

[Anchor]

With the election of President Lee Jae-myung, the National Assembly has shifted to a structure with a large ruling party and a small opposition party for the first time in three years.

Today (June 4), on the first day of President Lee's term, the ruling Democratic Party processed a bill to increase the number of Supreme Court justices to 30 in the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.

It seems that they will quickly handle the bills that were blocked by the veto power of the Yoon Suk Yeol government.

Reporter Oh Dae-seong has the details.

[Report]

A bill to amend the Court Organization Act to increase the number of Supreme Court justices has passed the subcommittee of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee under the leadership of the ruling party.

The bill proposes to increase the current number of 14 Supreme Court justices by 4 each year for a total of 30 over four years.

This is a move by the ruling party to support the policy announced by President Lee Jae-myung as a campaign promise on the first day of his term.

[Park Beom-kye/Chairman of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee's 1st Bill Review Subcommittee: "The issue of increasing the number of Supreme Court justices has always been discussed. There has just been no legislative decision."]

With the return of a majority ruling party and minority opposition configuration after three years, the Democratic Party, which has 170 seats and can process bills alone, is in a position to quickly handle the bills that were stalled due to the veto of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

First, in the plenary session tomorrow (June 5), they plan to pass the so-called 'three major special investigations', namely the laws regarding insurrection, Kim Keon-hee, and the Marine Corps.

They also decided to process a bill that grants the authority to request disciplinary action against prosecutors not only to the Prosecutor General but also to the Minister of Justice.

There are expectations for a swift process on livelihood legislation, including the Yellow Envelope Law and the Grain Management Act.

In particular, the amendment to the Commercial Act that expands the duty of loyalty of directors to shareholders reflects President Lee's strong will.

[Lee Jae-myung/Candidate/June 2/Interview with Hankyoreh TV: "The amendment to the Commercial Act will be processed within a month, probably in about 2-3 weeks. It won't take long. They just need to refrain from exercising the veto."]

However, the amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act, which aims to suspend criminal trials to resolve President Lee's 'judicial risk', appears to be paced based on public opinion trends.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.

