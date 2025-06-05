News 9

Lee’s push for prosecution reform

입력 2025.06.05 (02:47)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae-myung has indicated that one of the areas for high-intensity reform is the prosecution.

With the resignations of Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae and Seoul Central District Prosecutor Lee Chang-soo being accepted, attention is focused on the direction and pace of the new government's prosecution reform.

Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the details.

[Report]

This is the candidate policy pledge book that President Lee Jae-myung presented during the election campaign.

One of the key pledges that stands out is the phrase 'completion of prosecution reform'.

The core elements include the separation of investigation and prosecution, judicial control over the abuse of prosecutorial power, and the introduction of a disciplinary dismissal system for prosecutors, among five key points.

President Lee has emphasized his commitment to implementation whenever the opportunity arises.

[Apr. 15 / YouTube channel 'Yoo Si-min's Alileo': "The core issue regarding prosecutorial investigative authority is that investigations should not be conducted solely for the purpose of prosecution. Investigation and prosecution must be separated. Investigative agencies should serve as checks on each other. They should not be concentrated in one place."]

However, there are signs of resistance within the prosecution.

If investigation and prosecution are separated, it would not align with judicial justice as prosecutors would be unable to prosecute even if other charges are detected, and if they are dismissed only through internal disciplinary measures like regular public officials, it could infringe on the independence of the prosecution.

However, given the significant impact of this issue, there are analyses suggesting that the new government may opt for a gradual approach through public discourse rather than immediate implementation.

[Kim Kyung-soo / KBS Advisory Lawyer: "(Prosecution reform has already) been extensively studied academically. The government should not just decide whether to proceed with this or not; it should involve experts in criminal policy or criminal law to go through public hearings and make decisions in that process."]

In these uncertain circumstances, with the acceptance of the resignations of Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae and Prosecutor Lee Chang-soo, predictions are emerging that there will be a wave of resignations among prosecutors.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee’s push for prosecution reform
    • 입력 2025-06-05 02:47:26
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Lee Jae-myung has indicated that one of the areas for high-intensity reform is the prosecution.

With the resignations of Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae and Seoul Central District Prosecutor Lee Chang-soo being accepted, attention is focused on the direction and pace of the new government's prosecution reform.

Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the details.

[Report]

This is the candidate policy pledge book that President Lee Jae-myung presented during the election campaign.

One of the key pledges that stands out is the phrase 'completion of prosecution reform'.

The core elements include the separation of investigation and prosecution, judicial control over the abuse of prosecutorial power, and the introduction of a disciplinary dismissal system for prosecutors, among five key points.

President Lee has emphasized his commitment to implementation whenever the opportunity arises.

[Apr. 15 / YouTube channel 'Yoo Si-min's Alileo': "The core issue regarding prosecutorial investigative authority is that investigations should not be conducted solely for the purpose of prosecution. Investigation and prosecution must be separated. Investigative agencies should serve as checks on each other. They should not be concentrated in one place."]

However, there are signs of resistance within the prosecution.

If investigation and prosecution are separated, it would not align with judicial justice as prosecutors would be unable to prosecute even if other charges are detected, and if they are dismissed only through internal disciplinary measures like regular public officials, it could infringe on the independence of the prosecution.

However, given the significant impact of this issue, there are analyses suggesting that the new government may opt for a gradual approach through public discourse rather than immediate implementation.

[Kim Kyung-soo / KBS Advisory Lawyer: "(Prosecution reform has already) been extensively studied academically. The government should not just decide whether to proceed with this or not; it should involve experts in criminal policy or criminal law to go through public hearings and make decisions in that process."]

In these uncertain circumstances, with the acceptance of the resignations of Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae and Prosecutor Lee Chang-soo, predictions are emerging that there will be a wave of resignations among prosecutors.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.
김영훈
김영훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이재명 “모든 국민 섬기는 ‘모두의 대통령’ 될 것”

이재명 “모든 국민 섬기는 ‘모두의 대통령’ 될 것”
이재명 정부 초대 국무총리 김민석 지명…국정원장 후보자 이종석

이재명 정부 초대 국무총리 김민석 지명…국정원장 후보자 이종석
이재명 대통령, ‘비상경제점검 TF’서 ‘추경·대미 통상’ 의견 청취

이재명 대통령, ‘비상경제점검 TF’서 ‘추경·대미 통상’ 의견 청취
‘역대 최다 득표’ 승리…<br>지역별 표심은?

‘역대 최다 득표’ 승리…지역별 표심은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.