Doosan Bears under acting manager

[Anchor]

The Doosan Bears of professional baseball have made a fresh start under acting manager Jo Sung-hwan after parting ways with manager Lee Seung-yeop to change the stagnant team atmosphere.

While emphasizing grit and determination to the players, veteran catcher Yang Eui-ji demonstrated tremendous focus both offensively and defensively.

This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.

[Report]

Acting manager Jo Sung-hwan, who took over the reins of Doosan in place of Lee Seung-yeop, emphasized the need to restore discipline and instilled a sense of tenacity in the players.

[Jo Sung-hwan/Acting Manager of Doosan: "I conveyed the message to take responsibility. I share the desire to see the strong Doosan again just as much as the fans do. My goal for the season is to win today."]

With captain Yang Seok-hwan and Jo Soo-hyung being sent down to the second team, a bold decision was made to include rookie infielders Kim Joon-sang, Park Joon-soo, and Lee Sun-woo in the starting lineup.

In response to acting manager Jo Sung-hwan's firm message, even the veterans showed a changed attitude.

In particular, the tenacity of the homegrown star Yang Eui-ji stood out.

He faced a terrifying situation in the first inning when he was hit on the elbow by a fastball, but calmly reached base, and in the third inning, he delivered a timely hit that turned the game around with a bit of luck.

The third at-bat was especially impressive.

He targeted KIA ace Nail's sharp sinker with artistic batting technique, hitting a game-tying home run.

His smooth swing, reminiscent of flowing water, followed by a dramatic drop to his knees, was striking.

Yang Eui-ji's bullet-like home run, measured at 165.3 km/h! The previously stagnant Doosan dugout was filled with energy for the first time in a while.

As the homegrown star of Doosan, Yang also showed grit by blocking a wild pitch with his bare hands while enduring pain.

Doosan confirmed its growth potential as rookie starting pitcher Choi Min-seok, encouraged by acting manager Jo, pitched five innings allowing three runs.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

