National team begins training
입력 2025.06.05 (02:47)
[Anchor]
The Hong Myung-bo team, now complete with the addition of Lee Kang-in who brings the momentum of the Champions League victory, has begun serious adaptation training in Iraq.
Even after 9 PM local time when the match will be held, temperatures reached 35 degrees Celsius, making player stamina management a crucial task.
Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.
[Report]
The Hong Myung-bo team arrived in Basra, Iraq, where the A match will take place, on a chartered flight.
Despite the unstable security situation requiring police protection and armored vehicles, players like Jo Yu-min and Kwon Kyung-won, who joined directly from the Middle Eastern league, are present.
["Hello~"]
With the addition of Lee Kang-in, who lifted the Champions League trophy, the national team is now a complete squad of 26 members, and their expressions are bright.
This is the first A match in Iraq in 35 years since coach Hong Myung-bo played in a friendly match in 1990.
The biggest variable is the "killer heat" of the tropical desert.
Even around 9 PM when the match is scheduled, temperatures exceed 35 degrees, and just a little running can lead to significant stamina depletion, making it essential to strengthen defensive organization to counter Iraq's speed-based counterattacks.
[Jo Yu-min/National Football Team: "Tips for overcoming the hot weather? (Since you've lived a lot in the Middle East...) When it's hot, just think it's not hot."]
Son Heung-min, who had concerns about a foot injury, also participated in training with a smile, while coach Hong Myung-bo's worries deepen as he needs to finalize the optimal combination through player assessments by position.
[Seol Young-woo/National Football Team: "While bringing back a good result from the match is our priority, it would be great if I could score and help us win."]
KBS will broadcast the moments of the national team's challenge for their 11th consecutive World Cup qualification starting at 3 AM on Friday, June 6, through the second television channel.
KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
입력 2025-06-05 02:47:26
-
