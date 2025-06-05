Who is President Lee Jae-myung?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



From a boy in a poor family to becoming the president, Lee Jae-myung's life and political journey has been truly eventful.



After three attempts at the presidential election, President Lee has been elected as the 21st President, and reporter Hong Jin-ah has summarized his life journey.



[Report]



President Lee Jae-myung was born in 1964 as the fifth of seven siblings in a poor family in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province.



At seventeen, young Lee received his first paycheck of 10,000 won, and decides to study hard to earn more money.



However, contrary to his determination, he began his life as a civic activist and lawyer to help his struggling neighbors.



It took him to attempts to become the mayor of Seongnam, and gained recognition for repaying 664.2 billion won in city debt, as well as implementing regional community gift certificates intiatives and three major free welfare policies.



Building on his experience as mayor, he was elected as the governor of Gyeonggi Province, although he faced criticism for populist policies at one point.



He was called a "gamecock" by some and "a breath of fresh air" by others. Opinions about him were sharply divided, but he began to be mentioned as a potential candidate for the next presidential election.



In the 20th presidential election.



He lost by a narrow margin of 0.73% points of the votes but did not give up.



As the leader of the Democratic Party, he achieved a landslide victory with 175 seats in the 22nd general election, signaling a green light for his presidential re-challenge.



Then, following the declaration of emergency martial law, the impeachment of the president, and a sudden snap election, he was selected as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee with nearly 90% of the votes.



He appealed to overcome the internal strife and create a true Republic of Korea.



[President Lee Jae-myung: "I will create a true Republic of Korea and be sure to repay you."]



In a moment of crisis, the people chose Lee Jae-myung, and now we look forward to a new Republic of Korea under President Lee Jae-myung.



KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.



