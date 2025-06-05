News 9

Who is President Lee Jae-myung?

입력 2025.06.05 (02:47)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

From a boy in a poor family to becoming the president, Lee Jae-myung's life and political journey has been truly eventful.

After three attempts at the presidential election, President Lee has been elected as the 21st President, and reporter Hong Jin-ah has summarized his life journey.

[Report]

President Lee Jae-myung was born in 1964 as the fifth of seven siblings in a poor family in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province.

At seventeen, young Lee received his first paycheck of 10,000 won, and decides to study hard to earn more money.

However, contrary to his determination, he began his life as a civic activist and lawyer to help his struggling neighbors.

It took him to attempts to become the mayor of Seongnam, and gained recognition for repaying 664.2 billion won in city debt, as well as implementing regional community gift certificates intiatives and three major free welfare policies.

Building on his experience as mayor, he was elected as the governor of Gyeonggi Province, although he faced criticism for populist policies at one point.

He was called a "gamecock" by some and "a breath of fresh air" by others. Opinions about him were sharply divided, but he began to be mentioned as a potential candidate for the next presidential election.

In the 20th presidential election.

He lost by a narrow margin of 0.73% points of the votes but did not give up.

As the leader of the Democratic Party, he achieved a landslide victory with 175 seats in the 22nd general election, signaling a green light for his presidential re-challenge.

Then, following the declaration of emergency martial law, the impeachment of the president, and a sudden snap election, he was selected as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee with nearly 90% of the votes.

He appealed to overcome the internal strife and create a true Republic of Korea.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "I will create a true Republic of Korea and be sure to repay you."]

In a moment of crisis, the people chose Lee Jae-myung, and now we look forward to a new Republic of Korea under President Lee Jae-myung.

KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Who is President Lee Jae-myung?
    • 입력 2025-06-05 02:47:26
    News 9
[Anchor]

From a boy in a poor family to becoming the president, Lee Jae-myung's life and political journey has been truly eventful.

After three attempts at the presidential election, President Lee has been elected as the 21st President, and reporter Hong Jin-ah has summarized his life journey.

[Report]

President Lee Jae-myung was born in 1964 as the fifth of seven siblings in a poor family in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province.

At seventeen, young Lee received his first paycheck of 10,000 won, and decides to study hard to earn more money.

However, contrary to his determination, he began his life as a civic activist and lawyer to help his struggling neighbors.

It took him to attempts to become the mayor of Seongnam, and gained recognition for repaying 664.2 billion won in city debt, as well as implementing regional community gift certificates intiatives and three major free welfare policies.

Building on his experience as mayor, he was elected as the governor of Gyeonggi Province, although he faced criticism for populist policies at one point.

He was called a "gamecock" by some and "a breath of fresh air" by others. Opinions about him were sharply divided, but he began to be mentioned as a potential candidate for the next presidential election.

In the 20th presidential election.

He lost by a narrow margin of 0.73% points of the votes but did not give up.

As the leader of the Democratic Party, he achieved a landslide victory with 175 seats in the 22nd general election, signaling a green light for his presidential re-challenge.

Then, following the declaration of emergency martial law, the impeachment of the president, and a sudden snap election, he was selected as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee with nearly 90% of the votes.

He appealed to overcome the internal strife and create a true Republic of Korea.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "I will create a true Republic of Korea and be sure to repay you."]

In a moment of crisis, the people chose Lee Jae-myung, and now we look forward to a new Republic of Korea under President Lee Jae-myung.

KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.
홍진아
홍진아 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이재명 “모든 국민 섬기는 ‘모두의 대통령’ 될 것”

이재명 “모든 국민 섬기는 ‘모두의 대통령’ 될 것”
이재명 정부 초대 국무총리 김민석 지명…국정원장 후보자 이종석

이재명 정부 초대 국무총리 김민석 지명…국정원장 후보자 이종석
이재명 대통령, ‘비상경제점검 TF’서 ‘추경·대미 통상’ 의견 청취

이재명 대통령, ‘비상경제점검 TF’서 ‘추경·대미 통상’ 의견 청취
‘역대 최다 득표’ 승리…<br>지역별 표심은?

‘역대 최다 득표’ 승리…지역별 표심은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.