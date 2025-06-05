News 9

Expectations of economic resurgence

[Anchor]

Both the business and labor sectors have expressed their hopes for the new government.

Economic organizations have asked for leadership in driving economic revitalization, while the labor sector has requested the creation of a society where labor is respected.

Reporter Park Kyung-jun has the story.

[Report]

On the first day as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee, President Lee Jae-myung visited SK Hynix.

[Lee Jae-myung/then Democratic Party presidential candidate/April: "I believe it is time for politics to also focus all its efforts on economic growth and development."]

His first major pledge was a plan to support the semiconductor industry.

He promised early legislation of the 'Semiconductor Special Act', tax deductions for semiconductor production, and the rapid establishment of the Yongin semiconductor cluster.

President Lee emphasized strengthening corporate competitiveness in his inaugural address as well.

["The government will firmly support our entrepreneurs to freely start businesses, grow, and compete in the global market."]

It seems he responded to the voices of businesses that expressed concerns about declining growth momentum.

[Choi Tae-won/Chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry/May 8: "There is almost no way to generate further growth if we continue to do things the way we have."]

Economic organizations expressed their hopes in a statement, stating that they expect the new government to lead the country to become one of the top five global economic powers.

The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry asked for a leadership that unites the nation's capabilities, and the Korea Employers Federation also requested regulatory reform and the creation of a flexible labor market.

The labor sector evaluated President Lee's election as the result of the people's dedication and struggle, and urged him to fulfill his promised pledge of respected labor

The new government plans to accelerate the push for the revision of the Commercial Act, which has divided opinions between the business and labor sectors, as well as pushing forward the so-called Yellow Envelope Law.

KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.

