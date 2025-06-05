News 9

China hopes to improve relations

[Anchor]

Yes, now we turn to Beijing.

Reporter Kim Hyo-shin! As we just saw, the U.S. has sent a message to contain targeting China.

There must have been backlash from China?

[Report]

The Chinese government fired back at the message from the White House, demanding that the U.S. stop driving a wedge between China and South Korea.

The expression "driving a wedge" catches attention, as there seems to be expectations within China for an improved Korea-China relationship.

After the election of President Lee Jae-myung, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message stating that South Korea is an important neighbor and partner of cooperation.

He also emphasized the importance of improving the relationship between the two countries and showed a strong willingness to actively improve relations.

Given that relations between South Korea and China had relatively chilled under the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration, it seems there are hopes for recovery of relations with the election of President Lee Jae-myung.

Amid conflicts with the U.S., China also needs to strengthen cooperation with neighboring countries, including South Korea, to expand its maneuvering space.

Niu Tan Qin, a social media account affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, expressed hope that "relations between South Korea and China cannot worsen with President Lee's inauguration."

Chinese experts have analyzed that there are numerous economic issues that President Lee Jae-myung will have to face, including U.S. tariffs, indicating that more cooperation with China is necessary.

