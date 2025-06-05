Lee administration vs. medical crisis

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As soon as President Lee Jae-myung took office, the Korean Medical Association expressed opposition to his pledge to establish a public medical school.



Now, it seems that there may be new variables to resolving the conflict between the government and the medical community.



Reporter Jin Sun-min has the story.



[Report]



The number of medical students that have been held back due to opposition of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's policy to increase medical school enrollment comes to about 8,000, accounting for 43% of all medical students.



It is estimated that next year's first-year medical students will reach over 6,000 across three different classes.



[Lee Sun-woo/Chairman of the Emergency Response Committee of the Korean Medical College & Medical Graduate School Student Association: "There are already educational issues like the backlog of the 2024 and 2025 classes. Unlike the previous government, I hope the new government listens to the problems being raised in the field."]



Last month, the application rate for additional residency positions was only 6%.



Over 10,000 resident doctors are still away from their training hospitals.



President Lee Jae-myung, during his campaign, appealed for the return of medical students, promising to revisit essential medical policies.



But he also pledged to establish 'public medical schools' in three locations, including Incheon, South Jeolla Province and North Jeolla Province, where graduates would serve a mandatory period after graduation.



[Lee Jae-myung/Then-Democratic Party Presidential Candidate/May 23: "We must change in the direction of ensuring the health of the people, in a way that revitalizes public healthcare, essential healthcare, and regional medical services..."]



The Korean Medical Association held a press conference on the first day of President Lee's administration to clearly express their opposition, citing concerns about the establishment of new medical schools.



They also requested that President Lee prioritize resolving the medical crisis as a top national agenda.



[Kim Taek-woo/President of the Korean Medical Association: "The issues of the return of medical students and residents must be resolved promptly. We ask that realistic and reasonable measures be put in place."]



Some civic groups support the establishment of public medical schools, indicating that the issue of medical school quotas may emerge as a key issue for the new government.



KBS News, Jin Sun-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!