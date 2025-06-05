Police search Rhee-Park School office

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As suspicions of comments manipulation have been raised against the conservative educational organization 'Rhee-Park School', it has been revealed that they supplied instructors to the Neulbom school program, leading to criticisms that the Neulbom school project has been poorly managed.



The police have prohibited the representative of Rhee-Park School from leaving the country and have conducted a search of their office.



Go Ah-reum reports.



[Report]



This is a private educational consulting firm in the Daechi-dong academy district of Seoul.



The office door is tightly closed.



The representative of this firm, Mr. Jang, established the 'Korea Educational Consulting Institute' and issued up to 17 types of private educational qualifications.



Instructors from Rhee-Park School also received qualification certificates from this institute and were deployed to the Neulbom school program in elementary schools.



At the end of last month, Mr. Jang attended a press conference supporting candidate Kim Moon-soo with Mr. Son, the representative of Rhee-Park School.



[Nearby academy official/voice altered: "There is somewhat of a lack of substance here. They gather people who want to do consulting and provide training, but I don't know exactly what they are doing, although (the business) is registered quite widespreadly..."]



The budget for the Neulbom school program, which integrates after-school programs and care services, has been expanding every year, exceeding 1.85 trillion won this year.



Since it is operated through a 'consignment contract' with private companies, the education authorities have not been able to properly filter the qualifications of the instructors.



Teacher and parent organizations have pointed out that the Neulbom school project was poorly operated as it was fully implemented a year earlier than planned.



[Kang Hye-seung/Chairperson of the Parents for True Education Association, Seoul: "This incident, which politically exploited schools and undermined the essence of education, must be thoroughly investigated to prevent a second Rhee-Park School from taking root in the education field...."]



In the meantime, the police have formed a dedicated investigation team, prohibited the representative Mr. Son of Rhee-Park School from leaving the country, and are expanding their investigation comprehensively, including searching the office.



The Ministry of Education has also begun on-site inspections of the schools where instructors from Rhee-Park School have been active, in collaboration with the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education.



This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!