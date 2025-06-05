News 9

Police search Rhee-Park School office

입력 2025.06.05 (04:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As suspicions of comments manipulation have been raised against the conservative educational organization 'Rhee-Park School', it has been revealed that they supplied instructors to the Neulbom school program, leading to criticisms that the Neulbom school project has been poorly managed.

The police have prohibited the representative of Rhee-Park School from leaving the country and have conducted a search of their office.

Go Ah-reum reports.

[Report]

This is a private educational consulting firm in the Daechi-dong academy district of Seoul.

The office door is tightly closed.

The representative of this firm, Mr. Jang, established the 'Korea Educational Consulting Institute' and issued up to 17 types of private educational qualifications.

Instructors from Rhee-Park School also received qualification certificates from this institute and were deployed to the Neulbom school program in elementary schools.

At the end of last month, Mr. Jang attended a press conference supporting candidate Kim Moon-soo with Mr. Son, the representative of Rhee-Park School.

[Nearby academy official/voice altered: "There is somewhat of a lack of substance here. They gather people who want to do consulting and provide training, but I don't know exactly what they are doing, although (the business) is registered quite widespreadly..."]

The budget for the Neulbom school program, which integrates after-school programs and care services, has been expanding every year, exceeding 1.85 trillion won this year.

Since it is operated through a 'consignment contract' with private companies, the education authorities have not been able to properly filter the qualifications of the instructors.

Teacher and parent organizations have pointed out that the Neulbom school project was poorly operated as it was fully implemented a year earlier than planned.

[Kang Hye-seung/Chairperson of the Parents for True Education Association, Seoul: "This incident, which politically exploited schools and undermined the essence of education, must be thoroughly investigated to prevent a second Rhee-Park School from taking root in the education field...."]

In the meantime, the police have formed a dedicated investigation team, prohibited the representative Mr. Son of Rhee-Park School from leaving the country, and are expanding their investigation comprehensively, including searching the office.

The Ministry of Education has also begun on-site inspections of the schools where instructors from Rhee-Park School have been active, in collaboration with the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education.

This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Police search Rhee-Park School office
    • 입력 2025-06-05 04:45:47
    News 9
[Anchor]

As suspicions of comments manipulation have been raised against the conservative educational organization 'Rhee-Park School', it has been revealed that they supplied instructors to the Neulbom school program, leading to criticisms that the Neulbom school project has been poorly managed.

The police have prohibited the representative of Rhee-Park School from leaving the country and have conducted a search of their office.

Go Ah-reum reports.

[Report]

This is a private educational consulting firm in the Daechi-dong academy district of Seoul.

The office door is tightly closed.

The representative of this firm, Mr. Jang, established the 'Korea Educational Consulting Institute' and issued up to 17 types of private educational qualifications.

Instructors from Rhee-Park School also received qualification certificates from this institute and were deployed to the Neulbom school program in elementary schools.

At the end of last month, Mr. Jang attended a press conference supporting candidate Kim Moon-soo with Mr. Son, the representative of Rhee-Park School.

[Nearby academy official/voice altered: "There is somewhat of a lack of substance here. They gather people who want to do consulting and provide training, but I don't know exactly what they are doing, although (the business) is registered quite widespreadly..."]

The budget for the Neulbom school program, which integrates after-school programs and care services, has been expanding every year, exceeding 1.85 trillion won this year.

Since it is operated through a 'consignment contract' with private companies, the education authorities have not been able to properly filter the qualifications of the instructors.

Teacher and parent organizations have pointed out that the Neulbom school project was poorly operated as it was fully implemented a year earlier than planned.

[Kang Hye-seung/Chairperson of the Parents for True Education Association, Seoul: "This incident, which politically exploited schools and undermined the essence of education, must be thoroughly investigated to prevent a second Rhee-Park School from taking root in the education field...."]

In the meantime, the police have formed a dedicated investigation team, prohibited the representative Mr. Son of Rhee-Park School from leaving the country, and are expanding their investigation comprehensively, including searching the office.

The Ministry of Education has also begun on-site inspections of the schools where instructors from Rhee-Park School have been active, in collaboration with the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education.

This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum.
고아름
고아름 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이재명 “모든 국민 섬기는 ‘모두의 대통령’ 될 것”

이재명 “모든 국민 섬기는 ‘모두의 대통령’ 될 것”
이재명 정부 초대 국무총리 김민석 지명…국정원장 후보자 이종석

이재명 정부 초대 국무총리 김민석 지명…국정원장 후보자 이종석
이재명 대통령, ‘비상경제점검 TF’서 ‘추경·대미 통상’ 의견 청취

이재명 대통령, ‘비상경제점검 TF’서 ‘추경·대미 통상’ 의견 청취
‘역대 최다 득표’ 승리…<br>지역별 표심은?

‘역대 최다 득표’ 승리…지역별 표심은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.