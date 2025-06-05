POTM Ohtani mourns Nagashima

동영상 고정 취소

LA Dodgers' Ohtani has been selected as the National League Player of the Month, as he mourned the legendary Japanese baseball player Nagashima, who has become a star in the sky.



Last month, Ohtani hit 15 home runs, the most in Major League Baseball. Being voted Player of the Month for May, Ohtani and New York Yankee's Aaron Judge made history by the two reigning MVPs hitting home runs in the first inning of the same game.



Ohtani shared a photo he took with the late legendary Japanese baseball player Shigeo Nagashima, former manager of the Yomiuri Giants, conveying a message of condolence.



In the game against the Mets, Ohtani reached base on an intentional walk in the 10th inning, and the Dodgers secured a thrilling victory with Freeman's walk-off hit.



