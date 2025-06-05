U-22 coach declares “happy football”

동영상 고정 취소

The under-22 national football team, aiming for a gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games next year and participation in the 2028 LA Olympics, took its first step today.



New head coach Lee Min-seong, a former star player who once toppled Mount Fuji, has declared "happy football" as his inaugural motto.



Lee Min-seong, who contributed to winning back-to-back gold medals as an assistant coach under Kim Hak-bum at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games, is now taking on the challenge of leading the under-22 national football team after managing Daejeon Hana Citizen until last year.



The team, which is mainly composed of his former protégé Bae Jun-ho and FC Seoul's Kang Seong-jin, will play its first friendly match against Australia tomorrow.



With the goal of achieving a fourth consecutive Asian Games gold medal, Coach Lee said that players born in 2006, such as Yang Min-hyeok and Yoon Do-young, can be promoted at any time, declaring his commitment to "happy football."



[Lee Min-seong/Under-22 National Football Team Coach: "I will do my best so that the U-23 national team players can play happy football and that the public can also enjoy happy football."]



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!