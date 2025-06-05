[News Today] President Lee announces personnel picks

[LEAD]

Newly elected President Lee Jae-myung announced his new administration's first Cabinet lineup. As prime minister, he named Kim Min-seok of the Democratic Party's supreme council, a close political ally from his time as party leader.



[REPORT]

After arriving at the Yongsan presidential office following his inauguration ceremony, President Lee Jae-myung himself announced his personnel picks for members of the new administration.



For prime minister, he named four-term lawmaker Kim Min-seok, also a member of the Democratic Party's supreme council.



There are assessments that Kim will play a vital role for boosting close communication between the ruling party and parliament.



Lee Jae-myung / President

I believe he'll be a good starting point for opening the new administration's era of unity as coordinator among the Cabinet, Nat'l Assembly and the people.



The president nominated former Unification Minister Lee Jong-seok as director of the National Intelligence Service.



Lee Jae-myung / President

In protecting national interest, he's the right pick, considering his experience bettering NIS' information collection capacity and its delivery system.



As key factors in making these personnel choices, he stressed loyalty to the people, expertise and competence as well as understanding of administrative philosophy.



As his first chief of staff, Lee tapped three-term lawmaker Kang Hoon-sik who is 51 years old.



Diplomat-turned-lawmaker Wi Sung-lac of the Democratic Party was named national security adviser for his experiences with the North Korean nuclear issue and four-way diplomacy.



As members of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's administration offered to resign en masse, Lee only accepted the resignation by Justice Minister Park Sung-jae.



He sent back other officials' resignations, citing the urgent need for ensuring continuity in state affair management and addressing pending issues like economic priorities. It seems that he has taken into account that it would be impossible to hold a Cabinet meeting for a considerable time if all of the former Cabinet members are dismissed.