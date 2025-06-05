[News Today] DP puts special probe bills to vote
[LEAD]
The balance of power in the National Assembly has shifted. For the first time in three years, the ruling party now holds a majority, following the election of President Lee Jae-myung. On day one of his presidency, the Democratic Party cleared a bill through a parliamentary subpanel to expand the number of Supreme Court justices to 30. With its new dominance, the party is poised to fast-track legislation that had stalled under the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration.
[REPORT]
With the ruling Democratic Party's lead, a subpanel under the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee passed a revision to the court organization act, which aims to raise the number of Supreme Court justices.
The number of the top court's justices will gradually increase from the current 14 to 30 with an addition of four justices each year for four years.
It was one of Lee's campaign promises, and in a show of support, the ruling party approved the bill on his first day in office.
Park Beom-kye / Chair, subpanel on reviewing bills
There have been discussions on increasing the number of Supreme Court justices. Only a legislative decision was left.
For the first time in three years, the ruling party holds a majority in parliament.
With its 170 seats at the National Assembly, the DP is able to approve bills on its own. Now, it plans to swiftly pass the bills boycotted by former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
At a plenary parliamentary session on Thursday, the DP approved three bills on introducing special prosecutors looking into Yoon's insurrection charges, allegations surrounding former First Lady Kim Keon-hee and the death of a Marine surnamed Chae.
It will also push for the approval of bills including the so-called yellow envelope bill and a revised grain management act.
In particular, President Lee is determined to revise the Commercial Act, which mandates shareholders to bear the same duties to be faithful as board members.
Lee Jae-myung / Then DP pres. candidate (June 2, Hankyoreh TV)
It will likely take less than a month to revise the Commercial Act. Probably in two or three weeks. I won't exercise a presidential veto.
However, the ruling party will likely weigh public opinion and adjust the pace of revising the Criminal Procedure Code, which aims to halt criminal trials and ease legal risks for Lee.
