[News Today] PPP in turmoil over election loss

입력 2025.06.05 (15:42) 수정 2025.06.05 (15:43)

[LEAD]
After its defeat in the presidential race, the People Power Party has dismantled its election campaign committee. Voices demanding reform are growing louder. Kim Moon-soo, the party's former presidential candidate, blamed the loss on a breakdown of party democracy.

[REPORT]

Former People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo has apologized over the election loss saying he committed a historic sin.

Kim Moon-soo / Former PPP presidential candidate
I will offer an apologetic bow.

Then he went on to criticize the party.

He found fault with its failure to prevent the December 3 martial law declaration.

Kim Moon-soo / Former PPP presidential candidate
It's very problematic that there was no force inside us to hold back martial law.

Also citing the candidate election process, he said party democracy has collapsed.

Kim Moon-soo / Former PPP presidential candidate
The official candidate was chosen in a ridiculous way. We need deep self-reflection and reform.

Lawmakers also agreed on the need for party reform.

But they suggested different directions.

Na Kyung-won / People Power Party
What comes first is stepping up our party identity and combative power.

Cho Kyoung-tae / People Power Party
This challenging situation would not have happened if candidate Lee Jun-seok wasn't kicked out of the party.

They were also split on whether the leadership should resign.

Those close to former party chair Han Dong-hoon called for an en masse resignation and apology.

But the current interim leadership fought back saying that blocking the Democratic Party's unilateral governance should precede any internal fighting.

Kim Yong-tae / PPP Emergency Committee chief
I will wisely gather advice. Accountability is important but preserving the momentum for reform is even more important."

With internal conflict simmering, PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong has resigned from his post on Thursday saying he bears responsibility and does not intend to evade it.

KBS / 대표전화 02-781-1000
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved.

