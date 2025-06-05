[News Today] NATO hints at inviting Lee to summit
[LEAD]
The European Union has expressed hopes of strengthening its strategic partnership with President Lee Jae-myung. NATO is also signaling plans to invite President Lee to its summit at the end of this month.
[REPORT]
The European Union leadership has expressed hope to strengthen bilateral strategic cooperation with South Korea's Lee Jae-myung administration.
In a social media post, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Lee's election saying she looks forward to deepening the strong bond between Europe and the Republic of Korea.
She said the next EU–Korea summit will be the occasion to take forward their partnership built on shared values and common interests from trade to defense.
Earlier, European Council President António Costa also took to social media to congratulate Lee and said he looks forward to deepening their strategic partnership as key allies.
He said the two sides share a commitment to democracy, human rights and rule of law and the EU highly values South Korea’s global role.
Meanwhile the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has hinted at inviting President Lee to the NATO summit scheduled in The Hague, Netherlands for two days from June 24.
When asked in a press conference Wednesday whether NATO's four Indo Pacific partners – South Korea, Japan, New Zealand and Australia – would be invited to the summit, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said their attendance is a tradition.
He said personally, he is looking forward to cooperating with the new Korean president.
As U.S. President Donald Trump is also expected to attend the summit, if Lee's participation is confirmed, this could present a chance for a face to face meeting between the two.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.