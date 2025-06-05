News Today

[News Today] NATO hints at inviting Lee to summit

입력 2025.06.05 (15:42) 수정 2025.06.05 (15:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The European Union has expressed hopes of strengthening its strategic partnership with President Lee Jae-myung. NATO is also signaling plans to invite President Lee to its summit at the end of this month.

[REPORT]
The European Union leadership has expressed hope to strengthen bilateral strategic cooperation with South Korea's Lee Jae-myung administration.

In a social media post, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Lee's election saying she looks forward to deepening the strong bond between Europe and the Republic of Korea.

She said the next EU–Korea summit will be the occasion to take forward their partnership built on shared values and common interests from trade to defense.

Earlier, European Council President António Costa also took to social media to congratulate Lee and said he looks forward to deepening their strategic partnership as key allies.

He said the two sides share a commitment to democracy, human rights and rule of law and the EU highly values South Korea’s global role.

Meanwhile the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has hinted at inviting President Lee to the NATO summit scheduled in The Hague, Netherlands for two days from June 24.

When asked in a press conference Wednesday whether NATO's four Indo Pacific partners – South Korea, Japan, New Zealand and Australia – would be invited to the summit, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said their attendance is a tradition.

He said personally, he is looking forward to cooperating with the new Korean president.

As U.S. President Donald Trump is also expected to attend the summit, if Lee's participation is confirmed, this could present a chance for a face to face meeting between the two.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] NATO hints at inviting Lee to summit
    • 입력 2025-06-05 15:42:11
    • 수정2025-06-05 15:43:46
    News Today

[LEAD]
The European Union has expressed hopes of strengthening its strategic partnership with President Lee Jae-myung. NATO is also signaling plans to invite President Lee to its summit at the end of this month.

[REPORT]
The European Union leadership has expressed hope to strengthen bilateral strategic cooperation with South Korea's Lee Jae-myung administration.

In a social media post, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Lee's election saying she looks forward to deepening the strong bond between Europe and the Republic of Korea.

She said the next EU–Korea summit will be the occasion to take forward their partnership built on shared values and common interests from trade to defense.

Earlier, European Council President António Costa also took to social media to congratulate Lee and said he looks forward to deepening their strategic partnership as key allies.

He said the two sides share a commitment to democracy, human rights and rule of law and the EU highly values South Korea’s global role.

Meanwhile the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has hinted at inviting President Lee to the NATO summit scheduled in The Hague, Netherlands for two days from June 24.

When asked in a press conference Wednesday whether NATO's four Indo Pacific partners – South Korea, Japan, New Zealand and Australia – would be invited to the summit, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said their attendance is a tradition.

He said personally, he is looking forward to cooperating with the new Korean president.

As U.S. President Donald Trump is also expected to attend the summit, if Lee's participation is confirmed, this could present a chance for a face to face meeting between the two.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주당 주도 ‘3대 특검법’ 본회의 통과…국민의힘 반발

민주당 주도 ‘3대 특검법’ 본회의 통과…국민의힘 반발
“좀 어색해도 최선 다해달라” <br>전 정부 장관들에…첫 국무회의

“좀 어색해도 최선 다해달라” 전 정부 장관들에…첫 국무회의
경찰, 리박스쿨 대표 휴대전화<br> 압수…압수물 분석 중

경찰, 리박스쿨 대표 휴대전화 압수…압수물 분석 중
북, 남한 대선 보도…김정은, <br>쇼이구 만나 협력 논의

북, 남한 대선 보도…김정은, 쇼이구 만나 협력 논의
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.