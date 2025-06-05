[News Today] S.Korea-Czech nuclear deal signed

News Today

[LEAD]
After weeks of uncertainty, the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power finalized a 26-trillion-won nuclear power plant deal with the Czech Republic. This comes after a month of delay caused by a French rival filing an injunction that halted the signing just days before it was set to proceed.

[REPORT]
Early last month, the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power's contract to build nuclear reactors in the Czech Republic fell through right before the deal was to be signed.

But the deal was finally concluded almost a month later.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on June 4th local time that the final deal to build two nuclear reactors was signed with the KHNP.

The two parties reportedly signed the electronic document of the final agreement.

Czech's highest administrative court cancelled the injunction filed by the French energy company EDF to block the agreement between the KHNP and the Czech government.

Earlier, EDF filed an administrative suit, claiming that the contractor selection process was unfair, after losing the bid to the Korean energy corporation. The French company also filed an injunction to block the agreement until the administrative suit is over.

A local court accepted the injunction to block the deal between the KHNP and the Czech energy corporation before signing.

Even back then, the Czech government had repeatedly emphasized that the project would go on.

Petr Fiala / Czech prime minister
In spite of it, we keep preparing for the project together with Korean colleagues and working to realize this project as soon as possible.

The entire contract is estimated to come to 26 trillion won, roughly 19 billion U.S. dollars.

This is Korea's first nuclear reactor export since the construction of the Barakah nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates in 2009.

However, the dispute hasn't been settled completely as the EDF is objecting to the deal at the European Commission as well.

