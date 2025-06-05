[News Today] Fatal tragedy at same plant in 6 years

입력 2025-06-05 15:42:26 News Today





[LEAD]

A deadly entrapment accident claimed the life of a man in his 50s at the Taean Thermal Power Plant early this week. Though the site required high-risk work, the mandatory buddy system was not observed.



[REPORT]

This is an equipment used in cutting iron parts.



On Monday, irregular worker at this plant, Kim Choong-hyun was found dead with his body jammed in the machine.



An emergency shutdown function had been in place but there was no colleague to help him out.



Police official / (VOICE MODIFIED)

The chief's office was on the 2nd floor and the machine on the 1st. The chief says he was in the office and thought Kim was conducting routine inspection.



Working in a team of two, or the buddy system is standard practice at power generation plants.



But the subcontractor firm insists that rule was not observed because the worker was not engaged in an ordered task.



The plant operator said Kim got into the accident while organizing the site on his own without an order. But police have confirmed through surveillance footage that he was processing tools, rather than carrying out a routine inspection.



Bills to mandate the buddy system have been introduced and scrapped several times while a bill is still pending in parliament.



With no mandatory regulation, the team of two principle rings hollow at actual worksites.



Kim Young-hoon / Irregular workers representative, KEPCO KPS

There is the buddy system guideline but it was not abided by at this site, while the company shuns responsibility.



Six years ago, another worker Kim Yong-gyun was also killed at this same place working alone.



However little has changed in working conditions for subcontract employees as tragedies continue to occur.