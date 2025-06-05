News 9

[Anchor]

Today (June 5), if the three special prosecutor bills passed in the National Assembly are implemented, it is expected that simultaneous investigations targeting former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife will take place.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook reports on what allegations will be investigated and how.

[Report]

Among the three special prosecutor bills that passed the plenary session, the 'Special Prosecutor Law for Insurrection' targets allegations surrounding former President Yoon related to the 12·3 emergency martial law.

It includes 11 allegations, such as the suspicion that former President Yoon deployed the military to the National Assembly to prevent the vote to lift the martial law and that he induced an attack from North Korea.

The 'Special Prosecutor Law targeting Kim Keon-hee' outlines 16 allegations as its investigation targets, including suspicions regarding Mrs. Kim's stock manipulation of Deutsch Motors, receiving luxury bags from Geonjin Beopsa, and involvement in the nomination related to Mr. Myung Tae-gyun.

Lastly, the 'Special Prosecutor Law for Deceased Marine' investigates the circumstances of the incident involving Marine Corporal Chae, who died during a search operation for missing persons, and allegations of obstruction of investigation by former President Yoon and others.

The Special Prosecutor Law for Insurrection allows for a maximum of 60 dispatched prosecutors, the Kim Keon-hee Special Prosecutor Law allows for 40, and the Special Prosecutor Law for Deceased Marine allows for 20.

Combining the three special prosecutor laws, there will be a total of 120 dispatched prosecutors, nearly half of the prosecutors from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.

If the ruling Democratic Party and the Rebuilding Korea Party, which has the most seats among the negotiating parties, each recommend one candidate, the president will appoint one of them.

All three special prosecutor laws are based on matters currently under investigation by the prosecution and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, and once the special prosecutors are launched, they will take over all existing investigation records, making a comprehensive re-investigation inevitable.

This is KBS News Shin Hyun-wook.

