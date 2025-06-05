Lee holds first Cabinet meeting

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae-myung chaired his first Cabinet meeting today (June 5) on the second day of his inauguration, receiving reports and discussing urgent issues.



He broke the ice by saying it felt a bit awkward sitting with the Cabinet members appointed during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, and urged everyone to do their best with the people at the center.



Reporter Son Seo-young has the details.



[Report]



This is the first Cabinet meeting chaired by President Lee since his inauguration.



President Lee appeared wearing a tie that symbolizes unity, mixed in red and blue.



Cabinet members from the Yoon Suk Yeol administration sat across from the secretaries appointed by President Lee.



[President Lee Jae-myung: "It feels a bit awkward, right? Let's try to smile a bit."]



The day before, President Lee accepted the resignation of Minister of Justice Park Seong-jae but rejected the resignations of other Cabinet members, asking for their cooperation in work.



[President Lee Jae-myung: "We are representatives entrusted with work by the people, so we should do our best with the people at the center."]



He emphasized that it would take time for the Cabinet appointments to be finalized, and for now, they need to work together.



[President Lee Jae-myung: "It will take considerable time for the system to be clearly organized. During that time, our citizens are struggling in difficult situations. I want to minimize that time as much as possible."]



The reports on departmental issues lasted nearly four hours, during which kimbap was served for lunch.



President Lee instructed the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to quickly prepare for the relocation to Busan and mentioned the need for additional firefighting helicopters and personnel for the Fair Trade Commission.



[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "There was an open dialogue between the ministers who reported on their work and the current national issues, and the ministers also expressed their opinions."]



In today's Cabinet meeting, discussions focused primarily on economic issues, and the Presidential Office stated that reports and discussions on social issues such as education and foreign security will be conducted later.



This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!