News 9

Lee holds first Cabinet meeting

입력 2025.06.05 (23:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae-myung chaired his first Cabinet meeting today (June 5) on the second day of his inauguration, receiving reports and discussing urgent issues.

He broke the ice by saying it felt a bit awkward sitting with the Cabinet members appointed during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, and urged everyone to do their best with the people at the center.

Reporter Son Seo-young has the details.

[Report]

This is the first Cabinet meeting chaired by President Lee since his inauguration.

President Lee appeared wearing a tie that symbolizes unity, mixed in red and blue.

Cabinet members from the Yoon Suk Yeol administration sat across from the secretaries appointed by President Lee.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "It feels a bit awkward, right? Let's try to smile a bit."]

The day before, President Lee accepted the resignation of Minister of Justice Park Seong-jae but rejected the resignations of other Cabinet members, asking for their cooperation in work.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "We are representatives entrusted with work by the people, so we should do our best with the people at the center."]

He emphasized that it would take time for the Cabinet appointments to be finalized, and for now, they need to work together.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "It will take considerable time for the system to be clearly organized. During that time, our citizens are struggling in difficult situations. I want to minimize that time as much as possible."]

The reports on departmental issues lasted nearly four hours, during which kimbap was served for lunch.

President Lee instructed the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to quickly prepare for the relocation to Busan and mentioned the need for additional firefighting helicopters and personnel for the Fair Trade Commission.

[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "There was an open dialogue between the ministers who reported on their work and the current national issues, and the ministers also expressed their opinions."]

In today's Cabinet meeting, discussions focused primarily on economic issues, and the Presidential Office stated that reports and discussions on social issues such as education and foreign security will be conducted later.

This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee holds first Cabinet meeting
    • 입력 2025-06-05 23:46:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Lee Jae-myung chaired his first Cabinet meeting today (June 5) on the second day of his inauguration, receiving reports and discussing urgent issues.

He broke the ice by saying it felt a bit awkward sitting with the Cabinet members appointed during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, and urged everyone to do their best with the people at the center.

Reporter Son Seo-young has the details.

[Report]

This is the first Cabinet meeting chaired by President Lee since his inauguration.

President Lee appeared wearing a tie that symbolizes unity, mixed in red and blue.

Cabinet members from the Yoon Suk Yeol administration sat across from the secretaries appointed by President Lee.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "It feels a bit awkward, right? Let's try to smile a bit."]

The day before, President Lee accepted the resignation of Minister of Justice Park Seong-jae but rejected the resignations of other Cabinet members, asking for their cooperation in work.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "We are representatives entrusted with work by the people, so we should do our best with the people at the center."]

He emphasized that it would take time for the Cabinet appointments to be finalized, and for now, they need to work together.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "It will take considerable time for the system to be clearly organized. During that time, our citizens are struggling in difficult situations. I want to minimize that time as much as possible."]

The reports on departmental issues lasted nearly four hours, during which kimbap was served for lunch.

President Lee instructed the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to quickly prepare for the relocation to Busan and mentioned the need for additional firefighting helicopters and personnel for the Fair Trade Commission.

[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "There was an open dialogue between the ministers who reported on their work and the current national issues, and the ministers also expressed their opinions."]

In today's Cabinet meeting, discussions focused primarily on economic issues, and the Presidential Office stated that reports and discussions on social issues such as education and foreign security will be conducted later.

This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.
손서영
손서영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

3대 특검법·검사징계법 통과…국민의힘 퇴장 속 일부 찬성표

3대 특검법·검사징계법 통과…국민의힘 퇴장 속 일부 찬성표
이 대통령 첫 국무회의…“우리 모두 대리인, 국민을 중심에”

이 대통령 첫 국무회의…“우리 모두 대리인, 국민을 중심에”
한미 정상통화, 이틀째 “조율중” …전례 어땠나

한미 정상통화, 이틀째 “조율중” …전례 어땠나
대선 패배 후폭풍 국민의힘…<br>권성동 원내대표·비대위원 사퇴

대선 패배 후폭풍 국민의힘…권성동 원내대표·비대위원 사퇴
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.