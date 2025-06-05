NA passes 3 speicial probe bills

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As soon as the new government was launched, the ruling Democratic Party of Korea is pushing forward with a strong legislative drive.



First, the so-called three major special investigation bills, including the special investigation against insurrection and the special investigation for former first lady Kim Keon-hee, were processed first in the National Assembly's plenary session.



The People Power Party opposed it as a party line and abstained from the vote, but some members cast their votes in favor.



The first report is by reporter Park Young-min.



[Report]



["I declare that it has been passed."]



The special counsel bill for insurrection had been voted down in a re-vote after the previous administration exercised its right to request reconsideration.



Just two days after the change of government, it passed the National Assembly plenary session again under the leadership of the Democratic Party.



[Park Sung-jun/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "Through thorough investigation, those responsible must be punished so that a coup like the 12·3 emergency martial law does not happen again."]



The National Assembly also passed the special counsel bill for Mrs. Kim Keon-hee and the special counsel bill for the deceased Marine, which had also seen repeated requests for reconsideration and re-votes.



The People Power Party held a general meeting and established opposition to the three special investigation bills as a party line, then exited the plenary session.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "It should have been about people's livelihood rather than political strife, and about unity rather than division. Was it really necessary for this to be the first law of the new government?"]



Some PPP members remained and cast their votes in favor.



The presidential office stated that the special investigation laws that passed the National Assembly have public support, indicating that there is very little reason to exercise a veto.



Today (Jun. 5), a bill to amend the prosecutor's disciplinary law was also presented in the plenary session.



The positions of the ruling and opposition parties diverged regarding the Minister of Justice's authority to request disciplinary action against prosecutors.



[Joo Jin-woo/National Assembly Legislative and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "Disciplining those who investigated President Lee Jae-myung and holding hearings to embarrass them is a form of judicial terror."]



[Kim Yong-min/National Assembly Legislative and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "Allowing the Minister of Justice to conduct inspections and refer cases for disciplinary action is a way to realize the sovereignty of the people…."]



It passed the plenary session under the leadership of the Democratic Party.



The legislative drive of the Democratic Party at the beginning of the new government is expected to become even stronger.



Both inside and outside the ruling party, there are strong considerations to process amendments to the Criminal Procedure Act that would halt criminal trials against the sitting president and amendments to the Broadcasting Act that would completely overhaul the governance structure of public broadcasting in the plenary session on the 12th.



KBS News, Park Young-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!