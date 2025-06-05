News 9

PM nominee prepares for hearing

[Anchor]

Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok stated that our economy is in a situation similar to a second IMF crisis, emphasizing that the top priority of the government will be the people's livelihood.

It seems that the supplementary budget, which President Lee officially announced yesterday (June 4), will be expedited.

This is a report by reporter Bang Jun-won.

[Report]

Kim Min-seok, who has been nominated as the first Prime Minister of the Lee Jae-myung government.

On his first day at the office of the hearing preparation team, he diagnosed the current economic situation as more difficult than during the past IMF financial crisis.

At that time, despite the significant impact, the economic trend was on the rise, but now the economy is in a downturn and recession phase.

[Kim Min-seok/Prime Minister nominee: "It is a situation similar to a second IMF crisis. In fact, I believe it is a more difficult situation than during the IMF crisis. I see that people's livelihoods are also much harder."]

He emphasized that the international environment has become several times more complex, and to overcome the crisis, the first, second, and third priorities must be 'people's livelihood.'

He stated that he has been closely communicating with President Lee about the direction of government policy to solve this issue since before the presidential election, and he will work hard in line with the President's policy direction.

[Kim Min-seok/Prime Minister nominee: "Even during the hearing preparation process, I will do my utmost to listen to the opinions of the public and various sectors of society on how to overcome this crisis in people's livelihoods."]

He also mentioned the emergency economic inspection TF meeting convened by President Lee yesterday, expressing his intention to prioritize the implementation of the supplementary budget that the President has formalized.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance has already begun work on the second supplementary budget as a follow-up measure to the TF.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister nominee Kim stated that the relationship between the President and the Prime Minister is determined according to the Constitution and laws, and that expressions regarding authority and real power in the relationship between the President and the Prime Minister are not appropriate.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

