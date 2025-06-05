Now at Yongsan Presidential Office

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Well, let's connect to the Yongsan Presidential Office, which is very busy right now.



Reporter Lee Hee-yeon! Today (June 5), President Lee directed the formation of the National Planning Committee and appointed a chairperson.



What will they be doing?



[Reporter]



Yes, the National Planning Committee is a key organization that establishes the execution plan for President Lee Jae-myung's national agenda over the next five years.



You can understand it as taking over the role of the transition committee.



The chairperson appointed is Lee Han-joo, the head of the Democratic Research Institute, who is evaluated as the one who best understands President Lee's governing philosophy.



Director Lee, who has had a long relationship with President Lee, has led policy development since President Lee's time as the mayor of Seongnam.



Many policies, such as free school uniforms and youth dividends, were concretized through him.



He served as the head of the policy department in the presidential election campaign, designing the overall pledges of President Lee.



[Anchor]



There were no additional appointments announced today other than Chairperson Lee Han-joo, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, the presidential office is currently operating with personnel from President Lee's campaign during his candidacy.



However, there were no additional appointment announcements today.



A presidential office official stated, "It is a priority to conduct personnel verification carefully, and we are proceeding at a very reasonable and ordinary pace."



It is also known that the verification of key aides, including the head of the policy office, the senior secretary for political affairs, and the senior secretary for public relations, is in the final stages and will be announced soon.



[Anchor]



I heard there was a safety and security inspection meeting today; what was discussed?



[Reporter]



President Lee has emphasized that one of the main reasons for the existence of the state is to protect the safety of the people.



Today, he held a meeting with officials from the relevant departments for safety and security.



President Lee specifically stated that strict accountability should be imposed in cases where accidents occur due to negligence or indifference.



He also expressed that he hopes more competent personnel will be assigned to areas related to the lives and safety of the people.



[Anchor]



There is also ongoing interest in where President Lee will stay; it has been decided that he will use the Hannam-dong residence for the time being.



[Reporter]



Yes, President Lee stayed at a safe house yesterday (June 4), but the presidential office announced that he will move to the Hannam-dong residence starting today.



After completing security checks, he will move in, and it was explained that he will use it until the renovation of the Blue House is completed and the presidential office is relocated.



The final decision to choose the Hannam-dong residence among various options was made considering the impact on the relevant institutions and the waste of taxes due to moving, according to the presidential office.



This has been KBS News' Lee Hee-yeon from the Yongsan Presidential Office.



