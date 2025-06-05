Presidential security chief named

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yesterday (June 4), an incomprehensible situation occurred during the presidential inauguration ceremony, where security personnel from the Presidential Security Service and the police were involved in a scuffle.



This conflict arose over close protection duties.



The issue was resolved with the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Security Service.



Reporter Oh Dae-seong has the details.



[Report]



At the inauguration ceremony of President Lee Jae-myung held at the National Assembly yesterday.



As the President and First Lady approached the podium, two men next to them were pushing each other and pulling each other's arms, creating a scuffle.



A police security officer and a Presidential Security Service officer were engaged in a tense standoff while providing close protection.



After the President and First Lady passed, there was even an argument.



Typically, presidential candidates receive police protection during the campaign period, but once elected, the Presidential Security Service takes over immediately.



This unusual scene of security personnel clashing occurred because the police security unit that had been responsible for protecting the presidential candidate continued their duties on the inauguration day.



It is interpreted that this reflects President Lee's distrust of the leadership of the Presidential Security Service, which had previously prevented the arrest of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



However, President Lee appointed former Army General Hwang In-gwon, who is not from the Presidential Security Service, as the head of the service, initiating a swift organizational overhaul.



[President Lee Jae-myung/Yesterday: "We will lead the change of the security office through open security for the people and low-profile security."]



With the new head of the Presidential Security Service in place, the police security unit has withdrawn, and close protection will be handled exclusively by the Presidential Security Service as before.



Additionally, the Presidential Security Service has established a policy of "open security, low-profile security" in line with President Lee's governance principles, stating that they will ensure safety during presidential movements while minimizing public inconvenience and traffic control.



This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.



