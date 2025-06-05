News 9

Discussions called for judicial reform

입력 2025.06.05 (23:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party is also pushing for a bill to increase the number of Supreme Court justices.

In response, Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae expressed hope for a public forum to be established and emphasized the need for caution.

Similar opinions are emerging from the legal community as well.

This report is by reporter Lee Ho-jun.

[Report]

On his way to work, Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae revealed his stance on the controversial 'Supreme Court Justice Expansion Bill' for the first time.

In short, he stated that sufficient discussion is necessary.

[Cho Hee-dae/Chief Justice: "I hope a public forum will be established to discuss what the most desirable reform direction is for the people."]

Regarding the rapidly progressing discussions on legal revisions following the Supreme Court's remand ruling on President Lee Jae-myung’s election law case, he emphasized the need to slow down, even using the expression 'the nation's century-long plan' to stress its importance.

[Cho Hee-dae/Chief Justice: "This is a matter that concerns the nation's hundred-year plan, and since it is an issue that has been discussed for a long time, more explanations need to be provided through the (court) administrative office."]

The Supreme Court Justice Expansion Bill, which passed the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee under the leadership of the Democratic Party, aims to increase the number of justices from the current 14 to 30.

If the law is passed, 16 new justices will be appointed during President Lee Jae-myung's term.

There are voices in the legal community calling for careful consideration regarding this 'Supreme Court Justice Expansion Bill.'

First, there are concerns that increasing the number of justices in a short period could reduce the number of judges overseeing first and second trials, leading to a decline in the quality of lower court trials.

In a situation where the judiciary is small, this could result in an adverse effect of only the Supreme Court becoming oversized.

[Lee Heon-hwan/Professor at Ajou University Law School: "It is actually difficult to expect that simply enlarging the Supreme Court will establish a system that adequately reflects the judicial demands of the people."]

There are also opinions that if the number of justices increases more than double, the operational methods based on scale should be discussed first.

Above all, there are calls for sufficient time to be given for public discourse to resolve political suspicions and other issues.

[Jang Young-soo/Professor at Korea University Law School: "The suspicion is whether this is related to President Lee Jae-myung's past Supreme Court rulings, and to resolve this and persuade the public, a public discourse process is really necessary."]

Considering such public opinion, the Democratic Party has also canceled the full session of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee and has shifted its stance to discussing the matter gradually.

This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Discussions called for judicial reform
    • 입력 2025-06-05 23:46:36
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Democratic Party is also pushing for a bill to increase the number of Supreme Court justices.

In response, Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae expressed hope for a public forum to be established and emphasized the need for caution.

Similar opinions are emerging from the legal community as well.

This report is by reporter Lee Ho-jun.

[Report]

On his way to work, Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae revealed his stance on the controversial 'Supreme Court Justice Expansion Bill' for the first time.

In short, he stated that sufficient discussion is necessary.

[Cho Hee-dae/Chief Justice: "I hope a public forum will be established to discuss what the most desirable reform direction is for the people."]

Regarding the rapidly progressing discussions on legal revisions following the Supreme Court's remand ruling on President Lee Jae-myung’s election law case, he emphasized the need to slow down, even using the expression 'the nation's century-long plan' to stress its importance.

[Cho Hee-dae/Chief Justice: "This is a matter that concerns the nation's hundred-year plan, and since it is an issue that has been discussed for a long time, more explanations need to be provided through the (court) administrative office."]

The Supreme Court Justice Expansion Bill, which passed the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee under the leadership of the Democratic Party, aims to increase the number of justices from the current 14 to 30.

If the law is passed, 16 new justices will be appointed during President Lee Jae-myung's term.

There are voices in the legal community calling for careful consideration regarding this 'Supreme Court Justice Expansion Bill.'

First, there are concerns that increasing the number of justices in a short period could reduce the number of judges overseeing first and second trials, leading to a decline in the quality of lower court trials.

In a situation where the judiciary is small, this could result in an adverse effect of only the Supreme Court becoming oversized.

[Lee Heon-hwan/Professor at Ajou University Law School: "It is actually difficult to expect that simply enlarging the Supreme Court will establish a system that adequately reflects the judicial demands of the people."]

There are also opinions that if the number of justices increases more than double, the operational methods based on scale should be discussed first.

Above all, there are calls for sufficient time to be given for public discourse to resolve political suspicions and other issues.

[Jang Young-soo/Professor at Korea University Law School: "The suspicion is whether this is related to President Lee Jae-myung's past Supreme Court rulings, and to resolve this and persuade the public, a public discourse process is really necessary."]

Considering such public opinion, the Democratic Party has also canceled the full session of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee and has shifted its stance to discussing the matter gradually.

This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.
이호준
이호준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

3대 특검법·검사징계법 통과…국민의힘 퇴장 속 일부 찬성표

3대 특검법·검사징계법 통과…국민의힘 퇴장 속 일부 찬성표
이 대통령 첫 국무회의…“우리 모두 대리인, 국민을 중심에”

이 대통령 첫 국무회의…“우리 모두 대리인, 국민을 중심에”
한미 정상통화, 이틀째 “조율중” …전례 어땠나

한미 정상통화, 이틀째 “조율중” …전례 어땠나
대선 패배 후폭풍 국민의힘…<br>권성동 원내대표·비대위원 사퇴

대선 패배 후폭풍 국민의힘…권성동 원내대표·비대위원 사퇴
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.