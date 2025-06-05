Discussions called for judicial reform

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party is also pushing for a bill to increase the number of Supreme Court justices.



In response, Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae expressed hope for a public forum to be established and emphasized the need for caution.



Similar opinions are emerging from the legal community as well.



This report is by reporter Lee Ho-jun.



[Report]



On his way to work, Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae revealed his stance on the controversial 'Supreme Court Justice Expansion Bill' for the first time.



In short, he stated that sufficient discussion is necessary.



[Cho Hee-dae/Chief Justice: "I hope a public forum will be established to discuss what the most desirable reform direction is for the people."]



Regarding the rapidly progressing discussions on legal revisions following the Supreme Court's remand ruling on President Lee Jae-myung’s election law case, he emphasized the need to slow down, even using the expression 'the nation's century-long plan' to stress its importance.



[Cho Hee-dae/Chief Justice: "This is a matter that concerns the nation's hundred-year plan, and since it is an issue that has been discussed for a long time, more explanations need to be provided through the (court) administrative office."]



The Supreme Court Justice Expansion Bill, which passed the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee under the leadership of the Democratic Party, aims to increase the number of justices from the current 14 to 30.



If the law is passed, 16 new justices will be appointed during President Lee Jae-myung's term.



There are voices in the legal community calling for careful consideration regarding this 'Supreme Court Justice Expansion Bill.'



First, there are concerns that increasing the number of justices in a short period could reduce the number of judges overseeing first and second trials, leading to a decline in the quality of lower court trials.



In a situation where the judiciary is small, this could result in an adverse effect of only the Supreme Court becoming oversized.



[Lee Heon-hwan/Professor at Ajou University Law School: "It is actually difficult to expect that simply enlarging the Supreme Court will establish a system that adequately reflects the judicial demands of the people."]



There are also opinions that if the number of justices increases more than double, the operational methods based on scale should be discussed first.



Above all, there are calls for sufficient time to be given for public discourse to resolve political suspicions and other issues.



[Jang Young-soo/Professor at Korea University Law School: "The suspicion is whether this is related to President Lee Jae-myung's past Supreme Court rulings, and to resolve this and persuade the public, a public discourse process is really necessary."]



Considering such public opinion, the Democratic Party has also canceled the full session of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee and has shifted its stance to discussing the matter gradually.



This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!